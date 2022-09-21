Rover Will Present STONE COLD MURDER Next Month

Rover Dramawerks concludes their 22nd Season with the thriller Stone Cold Murder by James Cawood. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running October 13-29 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Newlyweds Robert and Olivia Chappell (played by Trevor Smith and Katie Macune) have bought a small hotel in the English Lake District, and at the end of their first season they settle down with a drink in front of a warm fire, but their evening is interrupted by the arrival of a rugged hiker (Russell Sims) seeking shelter from the snowstorm outside. Could the stranger have anything to do with Olivia's dark past involving her former boyfriend Sam (Luke Georgecink)? A desperate fight for survival begins, with twists and turns for all those involved, while ratcheting up the suspense until the very end.

Carol M. Rice serves as director, and Jennifer Patton is stage manager and costume designer. Michael Straub serves as set designer with Jason Kyle Harris as master carpenter. Sound design is by Jason Rice, props design is by Kristin M Burgess, and Kenneth Hall is lighting designer, as well as the board op for lights and sound. Fight choreography is by Dave Westbrook, and Anthony Magee serves as dialect coach.

Thursday, October 13 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices for Stone Cold Murder are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.