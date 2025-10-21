Rover Reveals 2026 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rover Dramawerks has announced their 2026 Season, with all performances to take place at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Rover opens the season with The Lady Demands Satisfaction, a fabulously fun farce with fencing by Arthur M. Jolly, directed by Michael McMillan, running January 15 - February 1; followed by the World Premiere of the comedy All's Fair in Love and Theatre by Lindsey Brown, directed by Erik Knapp, running March 12-28. Then One Day Only 32, Rover's signature play festival in which seven short plays go from concept to curtain in just one day, will be April 11, followed by the noir mystery/thriller Laura by Vera Caspary and George Sklar, directed by Carol M. Rice, running June 4-20. Our popular 10-Minute Comedies, featuring the winners of Rover's upcoming 10-minute comedy contest, will be July 30 - August 15, and the romantic comedy A Texas Romance by Ellsworth Schave, directed by Janette Oswald, will follow on September 10-26. Rounding out the season is the holiday-themed dramedy Making God Laugh by Sean Grennan, directed by Glynda Welch, running November 5-21.

Performances are on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm. For the Lady Demands Satisfaction, there will be no final Thursday performance and instead, the show's final performance will be on Sunday, February 1 at 3:00 pm. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscription packages, which include the five mainstage shows and 10-Minute Comedies, are also available for $100.00. (One Day Only 32 is not included in season ticket packages.)