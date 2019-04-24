Rover Presents DELIRIUM'S DAUGHTERS

Rover Dramawerks continues their 19th Season with the regional premiere comedy Delirium's Daughters by Nicholas Korn. This will be the first production of Delirium's Daughters following the play's successful Off- and Off-Off-Broadway runs. Performances will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances run May 2-18 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

When four suitors (played Eric Befumo, Thomas McKee, Steven Pedro, and Tristan Spohn) arrive to ask for the hands of Signor Di Lirio's (played by Chuck E. Moore) three lovely daughters (Emily Arthur Davis, Sam Gonzalez, and Sara Jones), the old gentleman agrees that the girls should marry...as long as they have the approval of their mother. The problem is, his wife died three years ago, and he has gone so mad with grief that he still believes she is alive. However, one of the suitors is the town scoundrel, Giovio, who plays a series of kind-hearted but hilarious tricks that bring the father back to sanity and the intended couples together, while winning the heart of his love over his rival.

Carol M. Rice serves as director and props designer, with Cecily Warford as stage manager. Set design is by Abby Kipp-Roberts, lighting design is by Steve Roberts, and sound design is by Jason Rice. Stacy Winsett provides wigs and costume design.

Thursday, May 2 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Following the show on Friday, May 3, Rover will host their First Friday INSIDERS reception, where patrons can meet the cast, director, and designers. Regular ticket prices for Delirium's Daughters are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and partial season subscriptions for Rover's 19th Season are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.





