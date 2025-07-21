Rover Dramawerks to Present MURDER AT THE ORIENT BURLESQUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rover Dramawerks will present Murder at the Orient Burlesque by Carol M. Rice, the latest production in its 25th Anniversary Season, running July 31 through August 16 at the Cox Playhouse in Plano. Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM and Saturdays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Originally slated for a return during the 2020 season before the COVID shutdown, this uproarious whodunit makes its long-awaited comeback. When a mysterious Russian princess joins the cast of a burlesque show—and turns up dead after just one performance—Detective Red Flannegan is left to unravel a crime in which the victim was poisoned, stabbed, electrocuted, strangled, and shot. The mystery: not who did it, but who did what?

Directed by Eddy Herring, the production stars Danielle Elliott, Jeff York, Hannah Burns, Aidan Fenton, Caera Flood, Kenneth Fulenwider, Laura Jennings, Douglas Kent, Glynda Welch, and Heather York. The creative team includes stage manager Leigh Wyatt Moore, Costume Designer Kristin Moore, props designer Vivian Reed, set designer Scott Rice, sound designer Robbi Holman, and lighting designer/board operator Kenneth Hall.

Thursday, July 31 is Preview Night, with tickets just $10 in advance or pay-what-you-can at the door. Regular ticket prices are $25 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $20 for Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts available for seniors, students, and teachers. No ticketing fees apply.

A special First Friday reception will follow the performance on Friday, August 1, where audiences can meet the cast and creative team.

Tickets and more info available at www.roverdramawerks.com or by calling 972-849-0358.