Registration For Spring Classes Now Open For Youth And Adults at North Texas Performing Arts

Mini Musical - Grades K-2

Young performers will learn theatrical and life skills in a safe and supportive environment. Mini Musicals are a perfect introduction to theatre with a 20-minute script with catchy tunes, fun dances, and speaking lines for every actor.

Elementary Production - Grades K-2 & 3-5

Designed to teach basic acting skills to beginners, this class culminates in a short production. The final production integrates performance skills the children develop through weeks of practice and training in a supportive classenvironment. With one-on-one direction and careful teaching, children learn the essentials of stage presence, speech, and movement.

Intro to Acting - Grades 3-5 & 5-9

Students will develop the key skills and vocabulary of acting and performance. Students will learn basic acting techniques and exercises that prepare them to audition for and perform in any production.

Intro to Musical Theatre Dance - Grades 5-9

Students will learn the basic fundamentals of Musical Theatre Dance. They will explore the dance etiquette, semantics of the art of dance and what to expect in a dance class. The will learn appropriate technique and skills to carry them further in the art of dance. They will learn different combinations from musical theatre dance productions.

Intro to Tap - Grades 5-9

Students will learn the basic fundamentals of Tap. They will explore the dance etiquette, semantics of the art of dance and what to expect in a dance class. The will learn appropriate technique and skills to carry them further in the art of dance. They will learn different combinations from musical theatre dance productions.

NTPA Community Theatre Classes for Adults

It's a fun and non-intimidating way for anyone to try out acting!

NTPA Community Theatre classes are open to ages 18+.

Available in Plano and Dallas

Beginning Acting

Classroom exercises designed to explore and discover the actor's inner resources, and to develop the personal awareness of the student's imaginative potential.

Comedy Acting

This course breaks down the craft of writing comedy in various mediums and provides an understanding of the basic history of American comedy from the eras of Vaudeville to digital. In addition to studying the history of comedy, students will also develop their own jokes, stand-up material, sketches and podcasts.

Improv

This class develops the student's understanding of the fundamentals of improvisation as both a performance art and a rehearsal technique, expanding the actor's versatility and enhancing confidence in performance and communication skills.

Dance for the Stage

This course involves the study of dance as it pertains to the stage. Along with technique fundamentals, students hone the skills necessary for effective character development, storytelling, and auditioning. The course will cover styles including standard musical theatre, hip hop, jazz, etc.

Starcatchers Spring Classes

Classes are a great way to try out a Starcatchers program for students and adults with cognitive disabilities! These programs are shorter than our theatre productions and focus on an individual topic or skill.

Open to ages 8-adult

Available in Plano and Frisco

Dance Workshop

Explore different styles of dance and develop an original dance showcase. This showcase will be performed live at the Starcatchers Homecoming Dance on September 25!

Dungeons and Dragons

Create fantastic heroes, search for treasure in deep, dark dungeons, fight off incredible monsters, and work as a team to solve puzzles and protect the realm from evil! All you need is your imagination!

Acting Class

Come meet our new Starcatchers staff member, Miss Bre, for an acting class! Miss Bre will cover the basics of acting, including voice projection, creating a character, conveying clear emotions, and working with your fellow actors to create a scene. Whether you are brand new to acting or have been in tons of performances, everyone will get something out of this creative and engaging experience!

