Queen Tribute Band Bohemian Queen To Perform At The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo On March 17

BOHEMIAN QUEEN (BQ), the critically-acclaimed Queen tribute band, has announced that it will be performing a FREE show the The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo on March 17 at 9:30 PM.

Hailed As "The World's Most Passionate Queen Tribute" with their high-energy performances and authentic aesthetic, BQ's theatrical show features a wide range of songs from Queen's entire catalog and includes multiple costume changes by Paulie Z to showcase Freddie Mercury's iconic outfits throughout the years.

BQ's passion, talent and love for the music is matched only by their expertly-produced shows and sophisticated performances, which can be seen in their latest video (view video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JnGj3hghQ8).

The band features such all-stars as frontman Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night), Guitarist Steve Zukowsky (Sheer Heart Attack, Led Zepagain, Dog 'n Butterfly), Bassist/Vocalist Aaron Samson (Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, Odin, BulletBoys, George Lynch), Drummer/Vocalist Glenn Jost (ReLoVe, Bostyx), and Keyboardist/Guitarist Victor Bender (Sheer Heart Attack, Bostyx).

For more information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231190®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgvls.com%2Fp%2Flivestock-show%2F2019-concert-lineup?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information about BOHEMIAN QUEEN visit https://www.bohemianqueenband.com/.

Follow on social at https://www.facebook.com/bohemianqueenband.