Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present ELF THE MUSICAL

The production stars Cameron Roy Hall and more!

Dec. 1, 2021  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Elf the Musical, written by Thomas Meehan, Matthew Sklar, and Chad Beguelin and directed by Mallory Roelke. The show runs December 3 - 12, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Check out photos below!

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Photo credit: Kris Ikejiri

Emmalyn Reeves, Anna Toney, & Jude Gazsi

Cameron Roy Hall

Cameron Roy Hall

Joshua Hawkins and Mary Stulsas

Cameron Roy Hall and Darrion Dockins

Cameron Roy Hall

Cameron Roy Hall

Cameron Roy Hall

Kayla Starr Bryan

Cameron Roy Hall, Sophia Coscio, and Joshua Hawkins

Ben Cockerell

Cameron Roy Hall, Sohia Coscio, Araceli Radillo, & Joshua Hawkins

Kayla Starr Bryan

Kayla Starr Bryan and Cameron Roy Hall

Company of Elf the Musical


