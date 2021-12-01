Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present ELF THE MUSICAL
The production stars Cameron Roy Hall and more!
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Elf the Musical, written by Thomas Meehan, Matthew Sklar, and Chad Beguelin and directed by Mallory Roelke. The show runs December 3 - 12, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.
Check out photos below!
Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.
Photo credit: Kris Ikejiri
Emmalyn Reeves, Anna Toney, & Jude Gazsi
Cameron Roy Hall
Cameron Roy Hall
Joshua Hawkins and Mary Stulsas
Cameron Roy Hall and Darrion Dockins
Cameron Roy Hall
Cameron Roy Hall
Cameron Roy Hall
Cameron Roy Hall, Sophia Coscio, and Joshua Hawkins
Ben Cockerell
Cameron Roy Hall, Sohia Coscio, Araceli Radillo, & Joshua Hawkins
Kayla Starr Bryan and Cameron Roy Hall
Company of Elf the Musical