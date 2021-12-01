Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present ELF THE MUSICAL

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Elf the Musical, written by Thomas Meehan, Matthew Sklar, and Chad Beguelin and directed by Mallory Roelke. The show runs December 3 - 12, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Check out photos below!

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Photo credit: Kris Ikejiri