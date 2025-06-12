 tracking pixel
Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council

The show runs June 13th through June 22nd at the historic Uptown Theater.

By: Jun. 12, 2025
Get ready for a high-energy, mythological thrill ride with the Grand Prairie Arts Council’s production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. See photos of the production.

With a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, this rock musical is directed by Eric Criner and brings Percy Jackson’s epic journey to life on stage. The show runs June 13th through June 22nd at the historic Uptown Theater, located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

When Percy Jackson (Jaxon Anderson) discovers he’s a demigod—the son of Poseidon—his world is turned upside down. With monsters on his tail, a stolen lightning bolt to recover, and the fate of the world at stake, Percy and his friends Annabeth (Yleana Dara) and Grover (Trey Cardona) embark on an unforgettable quest to prevent a war among the gods.

This action-packed, family-friendly musical is bursting with humor, heart, and a score as powerful as a thunderbolt from Zeus himself. Fans of the books—and newcomers alike—will be swept away by the story of a boy discovering who he truly is and how to stand up for what matters.

Tickets start at just $20 and are available for purchase online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater. Don’t miss your chance to experience this dynamic show that’s perfect for all ages!

Please Note: This production includes fantasy violence, moving/strobe lights, and loud sound effects.

For more information, please visit www.artsgp.org

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Trey Cardona, Mario Aguirre IV, Ashley Tysor, Yleana Dara, Cailey Clawson Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Jaxon Anderson and Company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Kirk Corley and Lexi Conner Perry Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Trey Cardona, Jaxon Anderson, Kirk Corley Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Jaxon Anderson and Tamara Stevens Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Bryson Beavers and Tamara Stevens Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Arne Schwitzgebel and Jaxon Anderson Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Bryson Beavers Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Jaxon Anderson, Bryson Beavers, Cailey Clawson Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Kirk Corley and Jaxon Anderson Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Mario Aguirre IV, Jaxon Anderson, and Trey Cardona Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Ashley Tysor and Jaxon Anderson Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Ashley Tysor and company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Mario Aguirre IV, Jaxon Anderson, and Trey Cardona Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Kirk Corley, Bryson Beavers, and Jaxon Anderson Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Alexia Bejarano Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Jaxon Anderson, Yleana Dara, Trey Cardona and company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Mario Aguirre IV and Jaxon Anderson Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Trey Cardona, Yleana Dara, Jaxon Anderson, and Arne Schwitzgebel Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Daniel Muka and Trey Cardona Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Yleana Dara and Jaxon Anderson Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Yleana Dara Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Madilyn Ziebarth Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Anna Mitchell and Company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Feliciti Ziebarth, Madilyn Ziebarth, Gabriella Johnson, Lexi Conner Perry Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Alexia Bejarano (DJ Cerberus) Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Yleana Dara, Jaxon Anderson, Trey Cardona Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Yleana Dara, Jaxon Anderson, Trey Cardona Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Lauren Kirkpatrick (Hades) Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Anna Mitchell , Lauren Kirkpatrick, Jaxon Anderson, Tamara Stevens Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Yleana Dara, Jaxon Anderson, Trey Cardona Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Jaxon Anderson, Tamara Stevens, Trey Cardona, Arne Schwitzgebel Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Mario Aguirre IV, Jaxon Anderson, and Company Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company

