Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At The Grand Prairie Arts Council

Get ready for a high-energy, mythological thrill ride with the Grand Prairie Arts Council’s production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. See photos of the production.

With a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, this rock musical is directed by Eric Criner and brings Percy Jackson’s epic journey to life on stage. The show runs June 13th through June 22nd at the historic Uptown Theater, located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

When Percy Jackson (Jaxon Anderson) discovers he’s a demigod—the son of Poseidon—his world is turned upside down. With monsters on his tail, a stolen lightning bolt to recover, and the fate of the world at stake, Percy and his friends Annabeth (Yleana Dara) and Grover (Trey Cardona) embark on an unforgettable quest to prevent a war among the gods.

This action-packed, family-friendly musical is bursting with humor, heart, and a score as powerful as a thunderbolt from Zeus himself. Fans of the books—and newcomers alike—will be swept away by the story of a boy discovering who he truly is and how to stand up for what matters.

Tickets start at just $20 and are available for purchase online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater. Don’t miss your chance to experience this dynamic show that’s perfect for all ages!

Please Note: This production includes fantasy violence, moving/strobe lights, and loud sound effects.

For more information, please visit www.artsgp.org

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri

