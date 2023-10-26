Photos: Meet The Cast Of The New TUTS Musical, THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL!

The Ugly Xmas Sweater runs November 28 through December 24 at the Theatre Under The Stars.
Theatre Under The Stars has released first look photos of the stellar cast of Houstonians in the world premiere of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical, a brand-new musical.
Ringing in the holiday spirit is the always-fashionable cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical are: Julia Krohn as “Cheryl,” Brooke Wilson as “Olga,” Kevin Cooney as “Charlie,” Nicolas Garza as “Doug/Niles,” and Kiara Caridad as “Kelli. Joining them are Trey Lewis who is serving as the understudy for “Doug/Niles” and “Charlie,” and Sophia Clarke who is serving as the understudy for “Cheryl,” “Olga,” and “Kelly.”
Co-written by TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges — who also serves as director and choreographer on the production — and Megan Larche Dominick, The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical takes you inside the annual holiday party at a large company that no one knows is on the brink of disaster!
Joining Knechtges on the production is Music Arranger, Michael Holland, Musical Director, Ben Childress; Lighting Designer, Hudson Davis; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Jayson Kolbicz; Assistant Director, Alan Kim and and Production Stage Manager, Stephanie Britton. Casting for The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is provided by TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Nan Peete.
Hailed as a riotous mashup of “The Office” and “Project Runway,” with improvisational hilarity like “second city” is this interactive, laugh-out-loud musical is the perfect holiday treat for everyone. The Ugly Xmas Sweater runs November 28 through December 24 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.
Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor
The Cast of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL
Kiara Caridad
Kiara Caridad
Kiara Caridad and Julia Korhn
The Cast of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL
The Cast of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL
The Cast of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL
Nicolas Garza
Brooke Wilson, Julia Krohn, Kiara Carida
Kiara Carida
Nicolas Garza
Kiara Caridad, Julia Krohn
The Cast of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL
