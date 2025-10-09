Photos: MAC BETH At Circle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle Theatre will close its 44th season with Mac Beth, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, running October 9 through November 1, 2025. See photos of the production.

Directed by Sasha Maya Ada, with assistant direction by Libby Hawkins and stage management by Emily Mordecai, this bold, contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s dark tragedy will take place at Circle Theatre in Sundance Square.

An exhilarating adaptation that revitalizes Shakespeare’s timeless tale of ambition and madness, Mac Beth drops seven teenage girls into an abandoned lot, where they shed their school uniforms and dive into a raw, do-it-yourself retelling of Macbeth. As they conjure kings, warriors, and witches, Shakespeare’s bloody narrative begins to seep into their reality, blurring the boundaries between performance and possession.

Recontextualizing a classic text through the lens of adolescence, Mac Beth exposes the intensity of teenage identity, collective fantasy, and the volatile pursuit of power. Critics have hailed the work as “vividly reimagined” and “boldly innovative,” celebrating its fusion of Shakespeare’s original verse with a modern pulse that captures the chaos and ferocity of youth.

The cast features Savannah Elayyach (Macbeth), Zariyah Perry (Lady Macbeth), Adia Best (Banquo), Allison Marshall (Macduff), Liz Honigmann (Witch #1), Lauren Teders (Witch #2), and Janina Jaraczewski (Witch #3). The creative team includes Leah Mazur (Scenic Design), Hope Cox (Costume Design), Roma Flowers (Lighting Design), Claudia Jenkins Martinez (Sound Design), Billy Zinser (Set Build & Paint), Kae Styron (Technical Director), Jamie Milligan (Master Electrician), and Reagan Fitzgerald (Production Manager).

Preview performances are set for October 9 at 7:30 p.m., October 10 at 8:00 p.m., and October 11 at 3:00 p.m., with an Opening Night Celebration on October 11 at 8:00 p.m. Regular showtimes are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Individual tickets range from $37–$55 and can be purchased online at CircleTheatre.com, by phone at 817-877-3040, or in person at the Circle Theatre box office, located at 230 West Fourth Street in downtown Fort Worth. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12–5 p.m. and one hour before showtimes.

Discounts are available for seniors, students, military personnel, KERA members, and groups (excluding previews and opening night). Student rush tickets are offered at half price 30 minutes before showtime, subject to availability. School Night performances take place every Thursday, with student and educator tickets priced between $10 and $15.

Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Sundance Square, Circle Theatre has been a cornerstone of the local arts community for more than four decades, dedicated to producing contemporary plays that challenge, entertain, and inspire.



MAC BETH At Circle Theatre

