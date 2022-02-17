Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: GPAC's CINDERELLA ENCHANTED Opens At The Uptown Theater

Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of Cinderella is reborn.

Feb. 17, 2022  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents Cinderella Enchanted, written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs, and directed by Eric Criner.

The show runs February 18 - 27, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of Cinderella is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. After the death of her father, Cinderella Perrault (Danielle Leonard) is forced to live under the watch of her wicked stepmother (Taylor O. Veer) and her two stepsisters (Nina Auburn & Bailey Lund). But with a bit of help from her Fairy Godmother (Mary Stulsas), Cinderella learns about the fruition of love, life, and self-discovery in this reimagining of the classic fairytale.

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri

Joseph Vondra, Danielle Leonard

Danielle Leonard and Company

Joseph Vondra and Company

Rickie Jones and Company

Cole Lucas & Meghan Maclellan

Denise Jasper, Titus Glenn, Joseph Vondra

Rickie Jones, Joseph Vondra

Taylor O. Veer, Bailey Lund, Nina Auburn

Danielle Leonard and Company

Taylor O. Veer, Danielle Leonard

Mary Stulsas and Company

Mary Stulsas, Danielle Leonard

The Company of CINDERELLA

The Company of CINDERELLA

Joseph Vondra, Danielle Leonard

Bailey Lund, Taylor O. Veer, Nina Auburn, Rickie Jones

Joseph Vondra, Danielle Leonard

Nina Auburn, Bailey Lund

Denise Jasper, Joseph Vondra, Titus Glenn

Mary Stulsas

 


