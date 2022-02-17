Photos: GPAC's CINDERELLA ENCHANTED Opens At The Uptown Theater

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents Cinderella Enchanted, written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs, and directed by Eric Criner.

The show runs February 18 - 27, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of Cinderella is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. After the death of her father, Cinderella Perrault (Danielle Leonard) is forced to live under the watch of her wicked stepmother (Taylor O. Veer) and her two stepsisters (Nina Auburn & Bailey Lund). But with a bit of help from her Fairy Godmother (Mary Stulsas), Cinderella learns about the fruition of love, life, and self-discovery in this reimagining of the classic fairytale.

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri