Photos: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Family Music Theatre

Family Music Theatre, a community theatre proudly residing in South Dallas is presenting THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, the Disney classic musical based on the Victor Hugo novel. This is the second production of Family Music Theatre’s 30th Anniversary Season.

Check out production photos below!

Let the massive 50-person cast and live orchestra ensemble sweep you away with the captivating melodies of the timeless tale. From the Academy Award-winning team of Menken and Schwartz, this lushly scored production brings Victor Hugo’s epic novel to life in a spectacular theatrical story-telling experience. Featuring beloved songs from the Disney animated feature, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" intertwines the beauty of the Academy Award-nominated score with a new book by Peter Parnell that embraces the essence of story theatre. Combining narration, live action, and choral commentary, the musical transports audiences to fifteenth-century Paris, where the bells of Notre Dame toll and Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer played by Deshawn Thomas, yearns to venture "Out There."

Under the co-direction of Dr. Sam Germany and Andrew Isenberg, alongside co-music directors Dr. Sam Germany and Rebekah Wesler, and choreographer Dauri Poole, this production promises to captivate audiences with its spellbinding performances, “topsy turvy” choreography, and what should prove to be the overall star of the show, the outstanding choral ensemble. Audiences will be transported to the heart of medieval Paris as they witness Quasimodo's journey unfold on stage, accompanied by an exquisite costume design by Krista Golightly that brings the vibrant characters to life.

The talented cast features: Kristia Golightly as Esmeralda, Deshawn Thomas as Quasimodo, Samuel Germany as Claude Frollo, Alex Bigus as Captain Phoebus De Martin, Quinlyn Hunt as Clopin Trouillefou, Ethan Gebauer as Lt. Frederic Charius, Sarah Choate as Florika, Ethan Bishop as Jehan Frollo, Jeff Balthrop as Father Dupin, Jacob Zufelt as King Louis XI, Whitney Lucio as Madame, Iain Pilch as Saint Aphrodisius. The astounding chorus is completed by Nicole Adams, Emory Calhoun, Abigail Craven, Alexandra Adams, Sharon Balthrop, Sarah Choate, Brittany Elrod, Elizabeth Dawson, Amber Perkins, Ashari Harper, Robyn Gebauer, Nevaeh Richardson, Jaida Pruitt, Rebekah Hendrick, Joli Gonzalez, Johanna Thatcher, Alexis Russell, Heather Howton, Danyale Pace, Whitney Spears, Whitney Lucio, Kelsey White, Bekah Welser, Emily Taylor, Kaelyn Thompson, Rachel Verbeck, Jeff Balthrop, Michael Lyons, Larry Alexander, James Bishop, Ethan Bishop, Andre Perkins, Alex Bigus, Jacob Duffin, Jeremy Hamilton, Iain Pilch, Quinlyn Hunt, Ethan Gebauer, Dauri Poole, Cody Slusher, Preston Pruitt, Samuel Germany, Jacob Zufelt, Deshawn Thomas, and Ethan Thatcher.

Photo Credit: Paris Marie Productions + Grown Media

Comments

