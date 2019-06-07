Photo Flash: SWEENEY TODD Slashes Into Circle Theatre

Sweeney Todd slashes through Circle Theatre. Performances are June 6 - July 13.

Circle's Production is directed by Joel Ferrell with Music Direction by Ian Ferguson* who will perform as Anthony Hope. The cast also features Sarah Gay* (Mrs. Lovett), Mary Gilbreath Grim (Adolfo Pirelli/Beggar Woman), Max Hartman* (Sweeney Todd), Alex Heika (Beadle/ Jonas Fogg), Randy Pearlman* (Judge Turpin), Alejandro Saucedo (Tobias Ragg), and Carly Wheeler (Johanna).

Sweeney Todd Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Circle Theatre's production team members include Aimee Hurst Bozarth (Musical Associate/Pianist), Renee Dessommes* (Stage Manager), Matthew Gray (Sound Design), Bob Lavallee (Set Design), Melissa Panzarello (Costume Design), and Amanda West (Lighting Design).

Photo Credit: TayStan Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You