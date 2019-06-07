Photo Flash: SWEENEY TODD Slashes Into Circle Theatre

Jun. 7, 2019  

Sweeney Todd slashes through Circle Theatre. Performances are June 6 - July 13.

Circle's Production is directed by Joel Ferrell with Music Direction by Ian Ferguson* who will perform as Anthony Hope. The cast also features Sarah Gay* (Mrs. Lovett), Mary Gilbreath Grim (Adolfo Pirelli/Beggar Woman), Max Hartman* (Sweeney Todd), Alex Heika (Beadle/ Jonas Fogg), Randy Pearlman* (Judge Turpin), Alejandro Saucedo (Tobias Ragg), and Carly Wheeler (Johanna).

Sweeney Todd Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Circle Theatre's production team members include Aimee Hurst Bozarth (Musical Associate/Pianist), Renee Dessommes* (Stage Manager), Matthew Gray (Sound Design), Bob Lavallee (Set Design), Melissa Panzarello (Costume Design), and Amanda West (Lighting Design).

Photo Credit: TayStan Photography

Mary Gilbreath Grim (Adolfo Pirelli/ Beggar Woman), Alex Heika (Beadle/Jonas Fogg), Carly Wheeler (Johanna), Ian Ferguson* (Anthony Hope)

Mary Gilbreath Grim (Adolfo Pirelli/ Beggar Woman), Randy Pearlman* (Judge Turpin), Carly Wheeler (Johanna), Max Hartman* (Sweeney Todd) Ian Ferguson* (Anthony Hope), Alex Heika (Beadle/Jonas Fogg)

Max Hartman* (Sweeney Todd), Sarah Gay* (Mrs. Lovett)

Max Hartman * (Sweeney Todd), Alejandro Saucedo (Tobias Ragg), Sarah Gay* (Mrs. Lovett), Carly Wheeler (Johanna)

Max Hartman* (Sweeney Todd), Randy Pearlman* (Judge Turpin)

Ian Ferguson* (Anthony Hope), Max Hartman* (Sweeney Todd), Randy Pearlman* (Judge Turpin)

Ian Ferguson* (Anthony Hope), Carly Wheeler* (Johanna), Alex Heika (The Beadle/Jonas Fogg), Randy Pearlman* (Judge Turpin), Sarah Gay* (Mrs. Lovett)



