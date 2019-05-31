Photo Flash: Runway Theatre Presents A FEW GOOD MEN

"You can't handle the truth!" will ring out this weekend as Runway Theatre presents the exhilarating stage play that inspired the hit movie, A Few Good Men. The production opens tomorrow, May 31st and runs for three weekends, Fridays and Saturdays as 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, under the direction of Liz Millea. Tickets for A Few Good Men are on sale at RunwayTheatre.com.

This Broadway hit about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay sizzles on stage. The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. By Aaron Sorkin - Rated R.

The End of the Runway Players (ERP) was created in 1983 when a small group of individuals with a variety of backgrounds, but a common goal, established a community theatre in Grapevine, Texas. They mounted their first full season in 1985 and the next year the ERP became a nonprofit organization, establishing the Runway Theatre in its first permanent home on Dooley Street. Eleven years later the theatre was destroyed in a tragic fire. With the community's support, Runway rebuilt nearby and have since produced hundreds of plays and musicals, now celebrating its 36th season.

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You