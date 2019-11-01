Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE To Premiere FIREBRINGER: Student Edition

McKinney Youth onSTAGE is proud to premiere the Youtube musical sensation, "FIREBRINGER." This is the authorized Student Version and not the R rated Youtube version. It is still recommended for 12 years+ Created by a group out of Chicago called STARKID, FIREBRINGER has over 3 and a half million views on Youtube. It has become a cult classic among teens and features the full song of the Meme "I don't really want to do the work today." The MYO production features outstanding youth performers from all over Collin County and beyond!

Meet Jemilla and her tribe of stone-age pals. Every day, they work hard collecting nuts and berries. Every night, they take cover in their cave, hiding from the most fearsome predator alive - Snarl. When the tribe troublemaker, Zazzalil, goes out during a storm to test her latest invention, she stumbles upon the most important discovery in human history. It's one that will take her on a whirlwind journey from omega to alpha, as she becomes - the Firebringer.

Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased online or at the door. The show runs November 8th and 9th at 7:00, and a matinee at 2:00 on the 9th. The production will be at the Church Street Auditorium, 306 North Church Street, in downtown McKinney. MYO is an Independent 501c3 Youth Theatre program serving the entire area. It is sponsored in part by a grant from the McKinney Arts Commission.

Online Tickets:

https://myofirebringer.brownpapertickets.com

Check out photos below:



Tiblyn (Bailee Stewart) Holds up the sky

The Cast

Chorn (Elizabeth Cashdollar) Has a huge secret

Delaney Owens is our baby caveman

Emily Cashdollar is a tribesman/Puppeteer

Emberly Margaret Molen) is the official foo taster

Smellybutt (Jude Terry) tries to make sense of the world

Katie (Katie Prevo) Is a tribesman/puppeteer

Schwoopsie (Mollie Casey) invented comedy

Ducker (Sam Cashdollar) is the keeper of the sacred Duck

Zazzilil (Matilda McSpadden) is the Firebringer

Emberly gathering nuts





