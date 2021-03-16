Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces Cancellations of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and OKLAHOMA!

Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that the two remaining shows on the current Broadway at the Bass season have been cancelled due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the Touring Broadway industry. Engagements of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (July 27-Aug. 1, 2021) and Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! (Aug. 10-15, 2021) have been cancelled. Performing Arts Fort Worth is working with the producers and booking agents to bring both shows back in the upcoming season.

No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Emails have been sent to ticket holders with additional information. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

Performing Arts Fort Worth will announce the new 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season in early May. The lineup will feature many of the touring productions that were previously scheduled prior to COVID-19, as well as a newly added hit show direct from Broadway. The new season will also include the Fort Worth premiere engagement of HAMILTON that was rescheduled to Jan. 18-Feb. 6, 2022, due to the pandemic.

"While we are saddened to announce the final two cancellations from what would have been our 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass season, we look toward the future with hope and optimism," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "With positive news and daily progress on the vaccine front, our industry is hopeful that Touring Broadway shows will be able to resume later this year," Kennedy added. "We're working through finalizing the details now for our upcoming 2021-2022 Broadway season and we're excited to unveil that lineup later this spring."