PRIMARY TRUST & More Leads Dallas' March 2025 Top Picks

Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for March 2025.

Primary Trust

Dallas Theater Center - February 27, 2025 through March 23, 2025

In a quaint upstate New York town, Kenneth's life is a 15-year loop: bookstore by day, mai tais with Bert by night. When the bookstore closes, his safe world crumbles. Forced into the unknown, Kenneth faces a world he's long ignored. Primary Trust is a heart-warming journey of unexpected change, deep friendships, and rediscovering life. This touching play explores the courage it takes to step outside comfort zones and see the world anew. With relatable characters and a poignant narrative, it's a must-see for anyone seeking connection and inspiration. A story of resilience and the beauty of new beginnings, Primary Trust promises a transformative theatrical experience. Don't miss this compelling tale of finding hope and joy in the face of change.

For tickets: click here.

The Stamped Project

Bishop Arts Theatre Center - February 20, 2025 through March 02, 2025

The Stamped Project is a collection of short plays penned by six local playwrights inspired by Jason Reynolds's searing book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You. The book is adapted from the work of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi. The production will include audience talkbacks led by several of Dallas's most prominent community leaders, including Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation.

For tickets: click here.

Bass Performance Hall - March 07, 2025 through March 07, 2025

Robert Earl Keen, a Houston-born singer-songwriter and Americana pioneer, has built a 30+ year career of authentic storytelling through 21 albums and countless live shows. Known for his dedication to music and dynamic stage presence, Keen has earned accolades like the Texas A&M Distinguished Alumni Award and induction into the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. Now, this Bass Hall staple and Fort Worth-fave is coming out of retirement to inspire audiences once again!

For tickets: click here.

Penelope

Stage West - March 13, 2025 through March 30, 2025

Stage West is delighted to present the regional premiere of Penelope, a new musical re-imagining of The Odyssey through the lens of Odysseus' famed wife, with music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel, Book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, & Eva Steinmetz. The show, with direction by Sarah Gay and music direction by Cody Dry, is a replacement for the previously announced Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which is being postponed.

For tickets: click here.

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty

Allen Contemporary Theatre - March 14, 2025 through March 30, 2025

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case! An investigation into the Bohemian king’s stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail, and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen. Five actors play over 40 roles in this brand new adventure that has danger—and laughter!—around every corner.

For tickets: click here.

Into the Woods

NTPA Repertory Theatre - March 14, 2025 through March 23, 2025

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre presents the Tony-Award winning INTO THE WOODS. Winner of four 2024 Broadway World Dallas awards, this all-adult cast of DFW stage veterans and alumni bring this modern classic tale of everyone's favorite storybook characters together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later.

For tickets: click here.

Les Miserables

Bass Performance Hall - March 18, 2025 through March 23, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1). Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption "a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit." Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own" "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Miserables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.