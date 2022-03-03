PNC PATIO SESSIONS Returns This Spring 

The popular weekly PNC Patio Sessions concert series is returning to Sammons Park this spring at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. With the return of the series comes a new presenting sponsor and familiar name, PNC Bank, the fourth largest bank in North Texas.

Every Thursday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., guests can come enjoy the best happy hour has to offer - live music, beautiful scenery, fun games, putt-putt golf, and of course beverages. The free concerts featuring local artists are held on the patio outside the Center Café.

"Dallas is home to a pool of emerging talent, especially young songwriters and performers," said Debbie Storey, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. "It's important to both the Center and PNC Bank that we offer an accessible platform to share their talents with our guests, LIVE outside with PNC Patio Sessions. It's the perfect way to reconnect with your colleagues and friends, downtown in the Dallas Arts District."

PNC Patio Sessions kick off the season Thursday, March 24 and will continue weekly through the fall. Happy hour offerings include wine and beer, barista drinks and light fare. Guest can enjoy the concerts with their drinks at café tables and chairs, or go play cornhole, ping pong, or test their putting skills on the Reliant Putting Green.

"PNC Patio Sessions is a dynamic addition to our longstanding collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center, one of the great cultural resources in North Texas," said Brendan McGuire, PNC regional president for North Texas.

"When we launched the PNC Members Lounge at AT&T PAC in 2017, we knew there were more achievements ahead as we understand the economic, social, and civic impact a thriving arts and culture community brings to a city. Supporting PNC Patio Sessions and its format of bringing free shows from emerging artists to Dallas is another way we are living those values through our Main Street Bank approach."

The Center Café in Sammons Park is ideally situated for downtown professionals and residents, and anyone just looking to get outside and enjoy live music at happy hour. PNC Patio Session concerts returns Thursday, March 24 and will recur weekly through the Fall.