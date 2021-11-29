Oak Cliff Gets Its Own Holiday Tradition With AN OAK CLIFF CAROL

Dallas' premiere urban theater, Urban Arts Center continues its 2nd season with a female focused adaptation of Charles Dicken's "A Christmas Carol." Set in the heart of Dallas' southern sector, An Oak Cliff Carol follows the journey of Elana Scrooge (JuNene K), a self-made business woman, as she is shown the err of her ways. Filled with all the familiar characters, Dickens' story, adapted by UAC Producing Artistic Director Jiles R King II, is filled with R&B, soul, and gospel music.

"It goes without saying that the last two years has been excruciating," relates King. "As we slowly return to a sense of normalcy, theater is one aspect to guide us to that place. This musical is not only a classic but bends time, gender, race and religion. It reminds us of the true essence of the season."

An Oak Cliff Carol is directed by Jiles R. King II and stars JuNene K (Elana Scrooge), Tyler Fite (Moneese Miller), Lequasha Harden (Moneese Miller), L'Paige Bedford (Jazmine Jacobs), Branon Gilbert (Marcus Miller), Carrmina Barnett (Pastor Taylor), Rhonda Francis (Miss Carolyn), Dameron Growe (Kalvin Edwards), Christian Goodwine (Little Gary), Erryn Jackson (Meagan Miller) and Makayla King (Meagan Miller).

The creative team includes scenic design by Bernetta Sowels, sound design by Devin Bruton, vocal direction by Ebonye McGee and stage management by Tonesha Winters and Judah Agbonkhina.

An Oak Cliff Carol runs December 16-24, 2021 at Urban Arts Center, 807 Hutchins Rd, Dallas, TX 75203. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursdays, 8:00pm on Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances are at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Press night is Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $45 for VIP in advance and can be purchased at urbanartscenter.ticketlocity.com.