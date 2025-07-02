OKLAHOMA! Now Running at The Firehouse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Firehouse Theatre is headed west this summer with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical Oklahoma!, running now through July 13, 2025. This groundbreaking classic, filled with heart, humor, and unforgettable music, tells a timeless story of love and community set against the backdrop of the American frontier.

Set in a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, Oklahoma! follows the spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys, and the budding romance between Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a strong-willed farm girl. As their story unfolds, so do the comic escapades of Ado Annie, Will Parker, and a town full of colorful characters.

“Oklahoma! not only holds a special place in the history of musical theatre, but also in my personal theatrical journey,” says director Jason Craig West. “Will Parker was the first major role I ever played and I’ve been blessed to play him twice throughout the years. And now, 16 years later and this time in the director’s chair, I am reminded of the immense power of this production. At its heart it’s a love story, but its foundation is all about community.” This production is also music directed by Molly Robinson and Pam McLain, and choreographed by Jessica Deskewies.

Tickets to Oklahoma!, running at The Firehouse Theatre now through July 13, are $39 for adults and $35 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $35. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. There will be no performance on Friday, July 4, but an additional performance is available on Sunday, July 6 at 7 PM. Visit w for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.