Nominees Announced for 11th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Broadway Dallas is pleased to announce the 2022 nominees for the 11th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 20, 2022. Tickets will go on sale today at 10 a.m.

The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.

"We are so very proud of all the 2022 Broadway Dallas HSMTA participants and we are honored to shine a spotlight on all of the dedicated students and teachers who work hard to keep the spirit of Broadway alive in schools across North Texas," says Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. "This awards ceremony is our favorite night of the year and we can't wait to celebrate these extremely talented students. Congratulations to all the nominees!"

A total of 83 productions from 72 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. In an effort to be a more equitable program, Broadway Dallas has joined many of its peer institutions across the country in changing the Lead and Supporting categories to be non-gendered. Awards will be presented in 14 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA will award $55,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $450,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

The live ceremony will be hosted by Arlington native and Broadway veteran Clinton Greenspan. Greenspan was most recently seen on Broadway in the title role of Disney's Aladdin.

In addition, award-winning actress, singer, producer, and activist Denise Lee will be presented with the 2022 Fullinwider Award in honor of her accomplishments within the North Texas theater community and beyond. Her powerful voice has charmed nightclub and television audiences for more than three decades. Lee can be seen in the upcoming production, Denise Lee: PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS from April 21-29 at Fort Worth's Circle Theatre.

The Fullinwider Award is presented to artists with roots in the North Texas community who have gone on to have had significant impact on the local, regional, and national theater communities. The award is named for Leah and Jerry Fullinwider, the founding donors of DSM's High School Musical Theater Awards. The award was created to honor the Fullinwiders for their initial gift of $100,000, which helped fund and produce DSM HSMTA and College Scholarship program in 2012.

All nominees are listed at BroadwaDallas.org. Winners will be announced at the Broadway Dallas HSMTA ceremony on Friday, May 20 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayDallas.org.

Pictured: Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts and their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.