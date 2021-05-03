Nominees Announced For The 10th Annual DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced the 2021 nominees for the 10th Annual DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). The awards ceremony will be presented as a virtual livestream through DSM's YouTube page on June 11, 2021. All awards will be announced live, and the evening will feature live engaging performances and acceptance speeches by this year's nominees and winners.

Patterned after Broadway's Tony Awards, the DSM HSMTA celebrate the power of the arts and its ability to significantly improve all areas of education. The annual DSM HSMTA recognizes artistic and educational achievements of North Texas students and their high school programs. A total of 41 performances from 39 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community.

"We are thrilled to be recognizing the hard work and talent of students and teachers across North Texas for the 10th year in a row," says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "DSM is so proud of this year's participants who, although faced with the challenges of the pandemic, kept the spirit of musical theatre alive through their productions. It's truly an honor to celebrate everyone involved. Congratulations to all of the 2021 nominees!"

Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the DSM scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, DSM HSMTA will award $55,000 in cash scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, DSM HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $400,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

All nominees are listed at DSMHSMTA.org. Winners will be announced in a virtual livestream of the DSM HSMTA awards ceremony on June 11, 2021 through DSM's YouTube page. A link to view the livestream will be posted at DSMHSMTA.org and on DSM's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Best Musical

Byron Nelson High School - Godspell

Frenship High School - Godspell

Guyer High School - Bright Star

Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Melissa High School - Curtains

Plano Senior High School - Pippin

Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical

Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Best Direction

Byron Nelson High School - Godspell

Frenship High School - Godspell

Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Melissa High School - Curtains

Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies

Plano Senior High School - Pippin

Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical

Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Best Choreography

Grapevine Faith Christian School - The SpongeBob Musical

Grapevine High School - A Chorus Line - High School Edition

Guyer High School - Bright Star

Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies

Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Plano Senior High School - Pippin

Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical

Tyler Legacy High School - Footloose

Best Music Direction

Frenship High School - Godspell

Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera

Lake Country Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Liberty Christian School - Mary Poppins

Melissa High School - Curtains

Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Wakeland High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Best Orchestra

Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz

Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Wakeland High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Best Scenic Design

Byron Nelson High School - Godspell

Frenship High School - Godspell

Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Melissa High School - Curtains

Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies

Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical

The Brook Hill School - Little Women

Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Best Lighting Design

Byron Nelson High School - Godspell

Frenship High School - Godspell

Guyer High School - Bright Star

Lebanon Trail High School - Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits

Melissa High School - Curtains

Plano Senior High School - Pippin

Prince of Peace Christian School - Godspell

Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical

Best Costume Design

Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz

Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Madison-Ridgeland Academy - Anastasia: The Musical

Melissa High School - Curtains

Poteet High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Prince of Peace Christian School - Godspell

Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical

The Brook Hill School - Little Women

Best Ensemble

Byron Nelson High School - Godspell

Frenship High School - Godspell

Guyer High School - Bright Star

Liberty Christian School - Mary Poppins

Melissa High School - Curtains

Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Plano Senior High School - Pippin

Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Best Crew & Technical Execution

Byron Nelson High School - Godspell

Frenship High School - Godspell

Guyer High School - Bright Star

Lake Country Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Melissa High School - Curtains

Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies

Prince of Peace Christian School - Godspell

Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical

Best Actor

Anthony Gallo - Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Ethan Swayne - Grapevine Faith Christian School - The SpongeBob Musical

Jack Clay - Bryant High School - Into the Woods JR.

Jacobie Thornton - Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz

John Paul Berry - Highland Park High School - Shrek The Musical

Josh Quidilla - Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Justin Taylor - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Logan Lowery - Melissa High School - Curtains

Mathieu Reyes - Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies

Parker Jackson - Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera

Best Actress

Ana Garcia - Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Belle Winn - Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Emily Langley - Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera

Emily Livesay - The Brook Hill School - Little Women

Hannah Rhodes - Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Isabella Gueck - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Lauren Moore - A&M Consolidated High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Shae Duggan - Hebron High School - Chicago

Shantel Williams - Plano Senior High School - Pippin

Sydney Wade - Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz

Best Supporting Actor

Braxton Turner - Frenship High School - Godspell

Jack Espinosa - Plano Senior High School - Pippin

Jordan Frank - Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera

Joshua Abbott - Byron Nelson High School - Godspell

Justin Le - Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies

Noah Reynolds - Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical

Sawyer Bell - Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Thaddeus Baker - Melissa High School - Curtains

Best Supporting Actress

Alyssa Menckoff - Liberty Christian School - Mary Poppins

Elisa Mato - Byron Nelson High School - Godspell

Emily Starkweather - Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Emma DeLaPaz - Wakeland High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Katelynn Pannell - All Saints' Episcopal School - Little Women

Madison Courtney - Melissa High School - Curtains

Tilly Hillje - Grapevine Faith Christian School - The SpongeBob Musical

Savannah Pruitt - Frenship High School - Godspell

Best Featured Performer

Julia Kate White - Madison-Ridgeland Academy - Anastasia: The Musical

Kyah Wells - Melissa High School - Curtains

Natalie Greenig - North Forney High School - Into the Woods

Pippa Woodward - Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical

Ryley Patten - Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera

Saara Sastry - Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Sandy Johnson - Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz

Zion Burton - Abilene Wylie High School - Grease

Special Recognition

Bishop Lynch High School - Outstanding Performance - Lorenzo Curran - Curtains

Duncanville High School - Outstanding Performance - Evan Lee - Dreamgirls

Forney High School - Outstanding Ensemble - Little Women

Fort Worth Country Day - Outstanding Performance - Jazmine Gomez - Children of Eden

Northwest High School - Outstanding Performance - Abriela Rodriguez - Into the Woods

Ovation Academy of Performing Arts - Outstanding Scenic Design - Little Women

Rowlett High School - Outstanding Performance - Audrey Lee - Ghost the Musical

Skyline High School - Outstanding Performance - Jaylon Sanders - Once on This Island

Timberview High School - Outstanding Performance - Chloe Williams - Gypsy