Nominees Announced For The 10th Annual DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards
The awards ceremony will be presented as a virtual livestream through DSM's YouTube page on June 11, 2021.
Dallas Summer Musicals has announced the 2021 nominees for the 10th Annual DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). The awards ceremony will be presented as a virtual livestream through DSM's YouTube page on June 11, 2021. All awards will be announced live, and the evening will feature live engaging performances and acceptance speeches by this year's nominees and winners.
Patterned after Broadway's Tony Awards, the DSM HSMTA celebrate the power of the arts and its ability to significantly improve all areas of education. The annual DSM HSMTA recognizes artistic and educational achievements of North Texas students and their high school programs. A total of 41 performances from 39 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community.
"We are thrilled to be recognizing the hard work and talent of students and teachers across North Texas for the 10th year in a row," says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "DSM is so proud of this year's participants who, although faced with the challenges of the pandemic, kept the spirit of musical theatre alive through their productions. It's truly an honor to celebrate everyone involved. Congratulations to all of the 2021 nominees!"
Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the DSM scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, DSM HSMTA will award $55,000 in cash scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, DSM HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $400,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.
All nominees are listed at DSMHSMTA.org. Winners will be announced in a virtual livestream of the DSM HSMTA awards ceremony on June 11, 2021 through DSM's YouTube page. A link to view the livestream will be posted at DSMHSMTA.org and on DSM's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Best Musical
Byron Nelson High School - Godspell
Frenship High School - Godspell
Guyer High School - Bright Star
Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Melissa High School - Curtains
Plano Senior High School - Pippin
Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical
Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Best Direction
Byron Nelson High School - Godspell
Frenship High School - Godspell
Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Melissa High School - Curtains
Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies
Plano Senior High School - Pippin
Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical
Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Best Choreography
Grapevine Faith Christian School - The SpongeBob Musical
Grapevine High School - A Chorus Line - High School Edition
Guyer High School - Bright Star
Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies
Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Plano Senior High School - Pippin
Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical
Tyler Legacy High School - Footloose
Best Music Direction
Frenship High School - Godspell
Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera
Lake Country Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof
Liberty Christian School - Mary Poppins
Melissa High School - Curtains
Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Wakeland High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Best Orchestra
Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz
Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Wakeland High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Best Scenic Design
Byron Nelson High School - Godspell
Frenship High School - Godspell
Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Melissa High School - Curtains
Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies
Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical
The Brook Hill School - Little Women
Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Best Lighting Design
Byron Nelson High School - Godspell
Frenship High School - Godspell
Guyer High School - Bright Star
Lebanon Trail High School - Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits
Melissa High School - Curtains
Plano Senior High School - Pippin
Prince of Peace Christian School - Godspell
Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical
Best Costume Design
Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz
Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Madison-Ridgeland Academy - Anastasia: The Musical
Melissa High School - Curtains
Poteet High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Prince of Peace Christian School - Godspell
Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical
The Brook Hill School - Little Women
Best Ensemble
Byron Nelson High School - Godspell
Frenship High School - Godspell
Guyer High School - Bright Star
Liberty Christian School - Mary Poppins
Melissa High School - Curtains
Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Plano Senior High School - Pippin
Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Best Crew & Technical Execution
Byron Nelson High School - Godspell
Frenship High School - Godspell
Guyer High School - Bright Star
Lake Country Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof
Melissa High School - Curtains
Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies
Prince of Peace Christian School - Godspell
Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical
Best Actor
Anthony Gallo - Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Ethan Swayne - Grapevine Faith Christian School - The SpongeBob Musical
Jack Clay - Bryant High School - Into the Woods JR.
Jacobie Thornton - Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz
John Paul Berry - Highland Park High School - Shrek The Musical
Josh Quidilla - Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Justin Taylor - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Logan Lowery - Melissa High School - Curtains
Mathieu Reyes - Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies
Parker Jackson - Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera
Best Actress
Ana Garcia - Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Belle Winn - Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Emily Langley - Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera
Emily Livesay - The Brook Hill School - Little Women
Hannah Rhodes - Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Isabella Gueck - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Lauren Moore - A&M Consolidated High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Shae Duggan - Hebron High School - Chicago
Shantel Williams - Plano Senior High School - Pippin
Sydney Wade - Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz
Best Supporting Actor
Braxton Turner - Frenship High School - Godspell
Jack Espinosa - Plano Senior High School - Pippin
Jordan Frank - Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera
Joshua Abbott - Byron Nelson High School - Godspell
Justin Le - Nolan Catholic High School - Newsies
Noah Reynolds - Waxahachie High School - Matilda The Musical
Sawyer Bell - Independence High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Thaddeus Baker - Melissa High School - Curtains
Best Supporting Actress
Alyssa Menckoff - Liberty Christian School - Mary Poppins
Elisa Mato - Byron Nelson High School - Godspell
Emily Starkweather - Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Emma DeLaPaz - Wakeland High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Katelynn Pannell - All Saints' Episcopal School - Little Women
Madison Courtney - Melissa High School - Curtains
Tilly Hillje - Grapevine Faith Christian School - The SpongeBob Musical
Savannah Pruitt - Frenship High School - Godspell
Best Featured Performer
Julia Kate White - Madison-Ridgeland Academy - Anastasia: The Musical
Kyah Wells - Melissa High School - Curtains
Natalie Greenig - North Forney High School - Into the Woods
Pippa Woodward - Southwest Christian School - Anastasia: The Musical
Ryley Patten - Guyer High School - The Phantom of the Opera
Saara Sastry - Plano East Senior High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Sandy Johnson - Cedar Hill High School - The Wiz
Zion Burton - Abilene Wylie High School - Grease
Special Recognition
Bishop Lynch High School - Outstanding Performance - Lorenzo Curran - Curtains
Duncanville High School - Outstanding Performance - Evan Lee - Dreamgirls
Forney High School - Outstanding Ensemble - Little Women
Fort Worth Country Day - Outstanding Performance - Jazmine Gomez - Children of Eden
Northwest High School - Outstanding Performance - Abriela Rodriguez - Into the Woods
Ovation Academy of Performing Arts - Outstanding Scenic Design - Little Women
Rowlett High School - Outstanding Performance - Audrey Lee - Ghost the Musical
Skyline High School - Outstanding Performance - Jaylon Sanders - Once on This Island
Timberview High School - Outstanding Performance - Chloe Williams - Gypsy