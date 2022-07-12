New Musical Works to Be Showcased At The 2022 Musical Writers Festival This Month

Musical writers from all over the world are converging on downtown Fort Worth for the first IN-PERSON Musical Writers Festival presented by MusicalWriters.com. They have gathered over 70 of DFW's best talent to showcase their new works - most never heard by an audience!

Friday evening will feature a New Works Cabaret at 7pm with songs written by Festival attendees. Saturday evening at 7pm, MusicalWriters Producing Director Rebecca Lowrey will be presenting a staged reading of the new musical LITTLE THINGS written by MusicalWriters Academy member David H. Smith. Both events will be followed by a Dessert Reception and Open Mic Night to further highlight new musical works.

"We know how difficult it can be for creatives outside of large theatre hubs to actually hear their work on its feet, so our team at MusicalWriters is committed to providing performance opportunities for our Festival registrants. We're excited that every Festival registrant will hear one of their songs performed over the Festival weekend. So if you want to hear what's up and coming in new musicals and songwriters, this is the place to be!" (CEO and writer Holly Reed)

During the day on Saturday, the Musical Writers Festival welcomes keynotes by Drew Gasparini and Macy Schmidt, who will also be sitting on a few song feedback panels. The weekend will be rounded out with informative breakout sessions on collaboration, development, music preparation, storytelling, self-producing, and more.

All-Access Performance Passes are available for the evening events for $25 each at Festival.MusicalWriters.com.

Those interested in attending the full Festival or being a part of next year's events should contact Holly Reed at hollyr@musicalwriters.com.