Mt. Joy Comes to Fair Park

Tickets are on sale now for the live and in-person drive-in concert.

Mt. Joy is coming to Fair Park in Dallas as part of the Fair Park Drive-In Concert Series on Thursday, October 29 at 8:00 PM. Music fans should prepare to enjoy Mt. Joy and their extraordinary folk-rock sound in a safe and socially distanced outdoor concert set-up inside Lot 8 at Fair Park.

Tickets are on sale now for the live and in-person drive-in concert at www.fairparkdrivein.com. Tickets are sold in groups of 2 or 4 persons, allowing for one driver and up to three additional passengers. Patrons can buy up to two additional tickets per vehicle for a max of six people. For more information, including COVID-19 protocols and procedures, please visit www.fairparkdrivein.com.

Mt. Joy started off as a rekindling of shared musical ambitions between Philadelphia high school friends Matt Quinn (vocals, guitar) and Sam Cooper (guitar). Reunited in Los Angeles thanks to the ebbs and flows of adult life, the pair met multi-instrumentalist Michael Byrnes through a Craigslist ad. They named themselves Mt. Joy as an ode to a mountain in Valley Forge National Park near Sam's childhood home, and together, with Byrnes' roommate Caleb Nelson producing, they recorded three songs and sent them out into the world, hoping for the best. Mt. Joy quickly transitioned from a part-time calling into a full-fledged band rounded out by Byrnes on bass, Sotiris Eliopoulos on drums and Jackie Miclau on keyboard.

