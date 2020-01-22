Millennial Poison Theatre Co. Presents THE RESIDENTS OF CRAIGSLIST

Millennial Poison Theatre Co. presents the regional premiere of The Residents of Craigslist by Lucy Cashion and Will Bonfiglio.

An experimental found text piece that re-imagines the infamous website as a community of people trying to find whatever they seek. Uproariously funny, lively, and thought-provoking, The Residents of Craigslist explores a side of humanity from its most honest [and often times disturbing] source: the internet.

The production will run for two weekends on February 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd at 8pm and February 16th and 23rd at 3pm. Performances will take place at the Margo Jones Theatre in Fair Park, Dallas located at 1121 1st Ave. Dallas, TX 75210.

Tickets can be purchased online for $15 and at the door for $20. Students with a valid student ID may purchase tickets at the door for $15 as well. Tickets can be purchased through the following link: https://mpcraigslist.eventbrite.com.







