Michael Schenker MY YEARS WITH UFO USA Tour 2025 Comes To The Tobin Center In October

Guitar legend Michael Schenker is bringing his iconic UFO classics back to the stage! Experience a night of rock history as he performs songs from his legendary years with UFO, celebrating the release of "My Years with UFO'.

Special guests: ARMORED SAINT. This exciting show is heading to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall on October 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on March 14 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $39.50.

