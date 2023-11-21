Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

May Pang, John Lennon's Companion & Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Free Exhibition in Fort Worth

Special Three-Day Exhibition at Gallery 440, Dec. 8 - 10, 2023.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at Gallery 440, 440 S. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX on Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public and all works are available to purchase - See John as May saw him!

May Pang will be in attendance at Gallery 440, meeting customers and telling stories behind these amazing limited-edition photographs for sale of John Lennon.

During the Lost Weekend, with May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles-with the albums "Mind Games", "Walls and Bridges", which included his only #1 Hit Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with Rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo among others. Also, on that album Pang can be heard on the song "#9 Dream" where she whispers John's name in the song. Another song on the album "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" was written about Pang.

Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with his family and his friends, which ultimately led to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a memorable jam session between the two Beatles. Pang also arranged for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in almost three years. One of Pang's photographs of Julian Lennon graces the cover of Julian's latest album entitled "Jude."

Lennon also went into the studio with friend Harry Nilsson during this time and produced his album "Pussy Cats." It was during this time that Pang rented a house in Santa Monica and moved in with Lennon and fellow partiers Ringo Starr, Keith Moon (The Who) and Harry Nilsson. Several photos from this time also appear in the exhibition. Other highlights of the exhibition include the only photograph that exists of John Lennon signing the contract to dissolve the Beatles as well as one of the last known photographs of John Lennon and Paul McCartney together from March 29, 1974. Both photographs have never been available to the public until now.

Pang has also published three books on her times with Lennon including Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend and Instamatic Karma featuring photos from her private archives.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" coincides with the recent digital release of the feature film documentary "The Lost Weekend : A Love Story," produced by Briarcliff Entertainment. Watch the film's trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=xrQHqTB3qjo

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life. Pang's photos will be on display and available to purchase for three days only. Check out the show and meet May Pang at Gallery 440, 440 S. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX, Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

WHO: May Pang, John Lennon's lover and companion during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which took place late 1973 through 1975.

WHAT: A photographic exhibition and sale entitled "The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" featuring candid photos of John Lennon and friends coinciding with the digital release of the feature film documentary on May Pang and John Lennon's relationship "The Lost Weekend - A Love Story."

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec.9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 10, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Gallery 440, 440 S. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 335-0100; Click Here

WHAT ELSE: May Pang is available for interviews. Contact Scott Segelbaum at scott@rockartshow.com or call (610) 389-1807 for scheduling. High resolution JPEGs available upon request.

About Rock Art Show

Founded by radio marketing executive Scott Segelbaum in 2004, The Rock Art Show has published, toured and curated artwork, photographs, concert posters, hand written lyrics, album art and more from the greatest classic rock artists of all time, partnering with great art galleries in cities throughout the United States. Past exhibitions included a 13-year touring show with famed animator Ron Campbell, who directed the Beatles Saturday Morning Cartoon series and animated parts of the Beatles film Yellow Submarine, as well as animating many classic cartoons. Since April 2023, the Rock Art Show has partnered with May Pang, John Lennon's lover during the 18-month period known as "The Lost Weekend" to publish and tour a collection of candid photographs of John Lennon

About Gallery 440 - Launched in 2013, Gallery 440 features modern to contemporary art from local to internationally celebrated artists. With a passion to represent and support artistic talent, Gallery 440 provides consultation and curation opportunities to expand artists' presence in the local community. All artwork is available for purchase in onsite or online. To find out more please visit Click Here or call 817-335-0100.


