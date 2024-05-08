Martin Lawrence to Hit The Road This Summer With Y'ALL KNOW WHAT IT IS! Comedy Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy legend Martin Lawrence today announced he will headline a national arena tour - his first comedy tour since 2016 - kicking off Saturday, July 20. The "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour will head to nearly 40 cities across the U.S. through April 2025 including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Vegas, Dallas, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. The tour is set to launch soon after the June 7 release of the highly anticipated Bad Boys: Ride or Die feature film, co-starring Will Smith. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10am local.

"Y'all Know What It Is!" is an all-new stand-up show and fresh one hour set where Martin brings the real talk and finds the funny in everything from family to culture as only he can. Special guests have been personally hand-picked by the comedy maestro and are some of the hottest comedians on the mic including Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, DC Youngfly, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Mojo Brookzz, Ms. Pat, Rickey Smiley and more. Guest comedians vary by city.

"Comedy gives me that instant gratification," Lawrence says. "Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it's all about for me. But hey...y'all know what it is!"

Lawrence, hailed by fans around the world as one of the greatest comics of all time, launched his comedy career in New York City at the Improv Comedy Club. His breakthrough film role came courtesy of Spike Lee in the classic Do The Right Thing! Other film roles followed including House Party and Boomerang. He soon captured the attention of mega producer Russell Simmons who tapped Lawrence to host the groundbreaking HBO series Def Comedy Jam. In 1992, Lawrence landed his own hit series Martin. The ratings juggernaut single-handedly elevated FOX to a major contender against network television stations. Following the finale of his self-titled comedy series, Lawrence went on to star in a string of top grossing films including Life, Big Momma's House and the Bad Boys franchise.

Lawrence returns to the Bad Boys franchise with Bad Boys: Ride or Die which opens worldwide Friday, June 7.

The tour schedule (subject to change) includes:

2024

Saturday, July 20 Chandler, AZ Gila River Casino

Friday, August 2 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, August 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, August 9 Jackson, MS Mississippi Coliseum

Saturday, August 10 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, August 17 Highland, CA Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Friday, August 30 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 31 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Friday, September 6 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Saturday, September 7 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Friday, September 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, September 21 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Friday, November 8 Washington, D.C. MGM National Harbor

Friday, November 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, November 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Friday, November 29 Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live (Park MGM Casino)

Friday, December 6 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, December 7 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Friday, December 13 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, December 14 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla

Sunday, December 15 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

2025

Friday, January 17 Southaven, MS Landers Center

Saturday, January 18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sunday, January 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, January 24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Saturday, January 25 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Saturday, February 8 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Friday, February 28 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, March 1 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Friday, March 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, March 8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Friday, March 14 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Saturday, March 15 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena

Friday, March 28 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

Friday, April 4 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

Saturday, April 5 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.