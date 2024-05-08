Martin Lawrence to Hit The Road This Summer With Y'ALL KNOW WHAT IT IS! Comedy Tour

Coming to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, and more.
Comedy legend Martin Lawrence today announced he will headline a national arena tour - his first comedy tour since 2016 - kicking off Saturday, July 20. The "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour will head to nearly 40 cities across the U.S. through April 2025 including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Vegas, Dallas, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. The tour is set to launch soon after the June 7 release of the highly anticipated Bad Boys: Ride or Die feature film, co-starring Will Smith. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10am local.
"Y'all Know What It Is!" is an all-new stand-up show and fresh one hour set where Martin brings the real talk and finds the funny in everything from family to culture as only he can. Special guests have been personally hand-picked by the comedy maestro and are some of the hottest comedians on the mic including Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, DC Youngfly, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Mojo Brookzz, Ms. Pat, Rickey Smiley and more. Guest comedians vary by city.
"Comedy gives me that instant gratification," Lawrence says. "Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it's all about for me. But hey...y'all know what it is!"
Lawrence, hailed by fans around the world as one of the greatest comics of all time, launched his comedy career in New York City at the Improv Comedy Club. His breakthrough film role came courtesy of Spike Lee in the classic Do The Right Thing! Other film roles followed including House Party and Boomerang. He soon captured the attention of mega producer Russell Simmons who tapped Lawrence to host the groundbreaking HBO series Def Comedy Jam. In 1992, Lawrence landed his own hit series Martin. The ratings juggernaut single-handedly elevated FOX to a major contender against network television stations. Following the finale of his self-titled comedy series, Lawrence went on to star in a string of top grossing films including Life, Big Momma's House and the Bad Boys franchise.
Lawrence returns to the Bad Boys franchise with Bad Boys: Ride or Die which opens worldwide Friday, June 7.
2024
Saturday, July 20 Chandler, AZ Gila River Casino
Friday, August 2 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Saturday, August 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, August 9 Jackson, MS Mississippi Coliseum
Saturday, August 10 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Saturday, August 17 Highland, CA Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Friday, August 30 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, August 31 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Friday, September 6 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Saturday, September 7 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Friday, September 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Saturday, September 21 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Friday, November 8 Washington, D.C. MGM National Harbor
Friday, November 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, November 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Friday, November 29 Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live (Park MGM Casino)
Friday, December 6 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Saturday, December 7 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Friday, December 13 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, December 14 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla
Sunday, December 15 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
2025
Friday, January 17 Southaven, MS Landers Center
Saturday, January 18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sunday, January 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, January 24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Saturday, January 25 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Saturday, February 8 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, February 28 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
Saturday, March 1 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Friday, March 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, March 8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Friday, March 14 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Saturday, March 15 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena
Friday, March 28 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena
Friday, April 4 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
Saturday, April 5 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
