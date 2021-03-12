Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Postpones Opening of LIVES OF THE SAINTS

Two women preparing a funeral breakfast in a church basement muse on life, death and the meaning of Polish jokes.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Due to unforeseen technical difficulties, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas's production of Lives of the Saints: A Collection Six Short Plays by David Ives will be postponed until Friday, March 19 at 7:30 PM and will end March 27 at 11:59 PM. The production was originally scheduled to stream this Friday, March 12.

Subscribers of the 2020-2021 Season have been sent tickets for Lives of the Saints. All tickets will still be valid with the updated scheduling. Streaming Season 4-Packs are available for purchase for only $60 at www.MainStageIrving.com now. Single tickets range from $19-$29 and are also on sale now. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787) or MainStage's administrative office (972-594-6104 • info@irvingtheatre.org).

Just the Facts:

Lives of the Saints

A Collection of Six Short Plays by David Ives

Directed by Andi Allen

March 19-27, 2021 • Streaming through MainStage Streaming Partner ShowTix4U

Videoed in Dupree Theatre at Irving Arts Center

Content Warning: Strong Language & Adult Situations

About the Plays:

· The Goodness of Your Heart: A friendship almost founders over a gift gone unappreciated.

· Soap Opera: A washing-machine repairman falls in love with a picture-perfect washer.

· Enigma Variations: A pair of lookalikes named Bebe W.W. Doppel-gänger attempt to solve an identity crisis with the help of a doctor and his nurse.

· Life Signs: A man feels he never truly knew the woman who birthed him, and now that she's gone, he'll never get the chance. Or will he?

· The Mystery of Twickham Village: A ridiculous Masterpiece Theatre-style murder mystery with suspects and a bumbling Scotland Yard detective confounded by philosophical quandaries.

· Lives of the Saints: Two women preparing a funeral breakfast in a church basement muse on life, death and the meaning of Polish jokes.

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.


