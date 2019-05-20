MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces Sensational 2019-20 Season

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced their 2019-2020 season to be produced at their award-winning theatre in the heart of the metroplex located at Irving Arts Center (3333 N MacArthur Blvd., Irving TX). This season is to be presented from September 2019 to August 2020 including five main-stage productions plus two special season add-ons.

The Irving-Las Colinas theatre group will continue to produce shows at the beautiful Irving Arts Center. Six of the seven 2019-2020 productions will return the theatre to the Dupree Theatre, however, MainStage will be kicking off the first main-stage musical, A Chorus Line, in Irving Arts Center's 711 seat performance space, Carpenter Hall!

Kicking off this sensational season is an original musical collaboration and season add-on by thinkIndia Foundation and MainStage, The Royal Dilemma. Headlining the main stage season in November includes Broadway's singular sensation A Chorus Line directed by original Broadway cast member, Michael Serrecchia. The holidays will be a merry time for all as MainStage brings back your holiday favorites with Have Yourself A Broadway Little Christmas, an encore presentation of last December's musical with lots of new surprises. Next up will be Kate Hamill's effervescent and bold adaptation of Pride & Prejudice followed by a fictional dramatization of the 1925 Scopes "Monkey" Trial, Inherit The Wind. MainStage is excited to produce Disaster! The Musical, which promises to deliver endless laughs and a soundtrack of songs everyone knows and loves. The 2019-2020 season closes out with How The Other Half Loves; an adulterous farce The New York Times calls "a theatrical adroitness as clever as tennis at its best."

MainStage performances run nightly Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 PM with Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. Season tickets (which range from $85-$110) will go on sale on June 11th. Single tickets will be available at a later date. For ticket information, call the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787 or visit www.irvingtheatre.org

About The Shows:

THE ROYAL DILEMMA SEPTEMBER 13−28, 2019

The Royal Dilemma is an original musical production to enthrall you and let your imagination take flight. Travel to distant lands and bygone times, on a detective mission rubbing shoulders with kings and princes... and the magnifying glass is the powerful art of storytelling! Delve into the minds of the colorful characters, from the pauper to the king, from the priest to the thief - and hear the melody of human nature echoing across their stories. Supported by original lyrics, music, choreography and script, join the storyteller and unravel this riveting royal dilemma!

A CHORUS LINE NOVEMBER 1−9, 2019

A Chorus Line examines one day in the lives of seventeen dancers, all vying for a spot in the "chorus line" of a Broadway musical. After the first round of cuts, Zach, the director and choreographer, asks each dancer to speak about themselves. Discomfort opens into revelation, confession leads to redemption, and within the bright, outwardly homogenous chorus, the audience begins to see each dancer's individuality. Based on real Broadway dancers' stories, as told to fellow dancer and choreographer Michael Bennett, A Chorus Line is funny, heartbreaking, and refreshingly honest. Directed by Original Broadway Chorus Line Member Michael Serrecchia; Musical Direction by Scott Eckert; Choreography by Megan Kelly Bates

HAVE YOURSELF A BROADWAY LITTLE CHRISTMAS DECEMBER 12−14, 2019

Have Yourself A Broadway Little Christmas brings together your favorite holiday songs made famous through Broadway shows and movie musicals. Guests will be swept away by hits from Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Mame, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Songs for A New World, Holiday Inn, Broadway's Elf and many more! The evening will conclude with a holiday sing-along as well as auction and raffle opportunities. Directed by Kyle Christopher West

PRIDE & PREJUDICE JANUARY 24−FEBRUARY 8, 2020

This isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous and timely, this Pride & Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly assuming and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn!? Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life that in this effervescent adaptation. Directed by Dennis Yslas

INHERIT THE WIND MARCH 20−APRIL 4, 2020

One of the most outstanding dramas of our time, Inherit the Wind is a fictional dramatization of the notorious 1925 Scopes "Monkey" trial when a Tennessee teacher was jailed for teaching Darwin's Theory of evolution to his pupils. "The portrait of [Inherit the Wind] draws of an explosive episode in American culture, vigorously written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, remains as fresh as it ever was. "One of the most stirring plays in recent years retains its folk flavor and spiritual awareness," states the NY Times. Directed by Harry Friedman

DISASTER! THE MUSICAL MAY 8−23, 2020

Disaster! is a new musical straight from Broadway featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the 70's. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick. Go wild for this hilarious homage to the era of bell bottoms, platform shoes, and the hustle. With larger-than-life characters, snappy dialogue, and some of the most recognizable songs of the 70's, Disaster! will have you dancing in your seat and rolling in the aisles. Directed by Lon Barrera; Musical Direction by Kristin Spires; Choreography by Kelly McCain

HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES JULY 17 - AUGUST 1, 2020

How The Other Half Loves is a farce following the consequences of an adulterous affair between a married man and his boss's wife and their attempts to cover their track by roping in a third couple to be their alibi, resulting in a chain of misunderstandings, conflicts and revelations. The New York Times raves, "How The Other Half Loves is a theatrical adroitness as clever as tennis at its best." Directed by Dave Schmidt





