Lyric Stage to Present Epic Romance AIDA for Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day weekend with one of the best love stories of all time: Elton John & Time Rice's AIDA. Lyric Stage is proud to celebrate Black History Month with this musical February 15-19, 2023 at The Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas.

Directed by Sasha Ada Maya, this classic musical tells the tale of an enslaved Nubian princess who finds her heart entangled with an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh's daughter. As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to choose between her responsibility to her people and the love of her life.

For the first time ever, Lyric Stage is offering an Orchestra VIP Ticket for $100, which includes orchestra pit seats plus an exclusive champagne meet and greet with the cast after the show. It's the best seat in the house - the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Show times are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Tickets cost $20-$100 and can be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

By Lyric Stage at The Majestic Theatre

1925 ELM Street, Dallas, TX 75201

February 15-19, 2022

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2:30 pm.

Tickets: $35-$100; $20 for students.

Ticket link: https://www.ticketdfw.com/whats-on/2023/elton-john-and-tim-rices-aida-2/

Lyric Stage celebrates Black History Month with Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony Award-Winning AIDA. Based on the Verdi opera of the same name, this tale of love, loyalty and betrayal is considered to be one of the most epic romances of all time. With Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Tim Rice, and Book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang, AIDA was originally produced by Walt Disney Theatrical and ran on Broadway for 1,852 performances, winning four Tony awards during its run.

The cast includes: Rachel Nicole Poole as Aida, Ryan Michael Friedman as Rademes, Jayden Russell as Amneris, John Tillman as Zoser, Natassia Dominique as Nehebka, Maxton Rhys Sims as Mereb, Ivan Jones as Amonasro, and Jessica Webba, Octavian Lewis, Alena Cardenez, Tychelle Bearden, Monkevis Edwards, Antavius Draugh, Devin Johnson, Jacob Sewell, Pratiksha Tonpe, Taylor Williams, Maya Hernandez Pearson, Hayley Meyer, Sydney Cornelius, Arianna Reed, Thi Le, Alyssa Melton, and Sabrina Daly in the ensemble. Sasha Maya Ada directs. Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as Executive Producer and Andy Baldwin serves as Executive Artistic Director.

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its 25+ year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which includes 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.