Lyric Stage and Turtle Creek Chorale Unite for GUYS & DOLLS at Moody Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lyric Stage and Turtle Creek Chorale will present a landmark production of Guys & Dolls from August 15–17, 2025, at Dallas’ Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St). Featuring over 140 performers, a full orchestra, and the Grammy-nominated Stockton Helbing Band, this reimagined version of the iconic musical promises a unique and thrilling celebration of one of Broadway’s most beloved scores.

“Oftentimes, the music of this amazing show is overlooked,” said Sean Baugh, Artistic Director of Turtle Creek Chorale and conductor for this production. “This version puts extra emphasis on the wonderful score and presents it in a way never heard before. It will be thrilling.”

Stockton Helbing added, “We have an amazing and diverse arts community in Dallas, and this show is going to be a fine example of that community. I am grateful to be a small part of the big things happening in Dallas and with venerable arts organizations such as TCC and Lyric Stage. It's going to be a fun time!”

Directed by Michael Serrecchia and music directed by Bruce Greer, Guys & Dolls is widely regarded as one of the greatest musical comedies of all time. Based on the stories of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the original 1950 Broadway production ran for 1,200 performances and earned multiple Tony Awards. It has enjoyed numerous revivals, including the 1992 Broadway production starring Nathan Lane and Faith Prince, which won four Tonys.

“We invite you to see Guys & Dolls, a true American classic,” said Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage Managing and Co-Artistic Director. “We have many wonderfully talented performers and musicians who will make this show one not to be missed.”

The production is rated PG. Tickets for Guys & Dolls are priced between $40 and $60 and are available for purchase online at www.lyricstage.org.