Lyric Stage Presents CABARET in Concert

Lyric Stage will present the 1998 Version of Cabaret in Concert, June 9-12, 2022 at Dallas' historic Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $38.

Set in Berlin as the 1920's draw to a close, Cabaret focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub while exploring the dark and tumultuous life in Germany as the Third Reich ascends to power. The original Broadway production of Cabaret won 8 Tony Awards® in 1967, including Best Musical and Best Score, with its original cast recording also winning a Grammy.

With a book by Joe Masteroff, and based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret has music and lyrics by the award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb. The 1972 film adaptation, directed by Bob Fosse, which starred Liza Minelli and Joel Grey, won 8 Academy Awards, and the 1998 Broadway Revival, starring Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson, won 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Revival of a Musical.

This moving, exuberant, fully-staged concert production of the 1998 Version of Cabaret by Lyric Stage is directed and choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas. Music Director Vonda K. Bowling leads the 12-piece, all-female, live orchestra, and also serves as the orchestra's pianist.

Tickets are now available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.