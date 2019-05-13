Lunatic Theatre And Richardson Theatre Centre Come Together To Bring A Classic To The Local Stage

Made famous by Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn and Sidney Poitier, the film produced in 1967, Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER became an instant classic. Tackling the controversial topic of interracial marriage, GWCTD remains relevant today. Expertly adapted for the stage by Todd Kreidler, William Rose's screenplay doesn't lose any of it's warmth, humor, grit and love.

GWCTD is being co-produced by Lunatic Theatre and Richardson Theatre Centre and will run June 7-23 at Richardson Theatre Centre, (518 W. Arapaho Rd. Suite 113, Richardson, TX 75080) Tickets range from $20-$22. Tickets may be reserved by calling 972-699-1130 and press 1 to leave a message. Tickets are paid for at the box office the night of the show.



A progressive white couple's proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiance home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Blindsided by their daughter's whirlwind romance and fearful for her future, Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family--especially in 1967. But they're surprised to find they aren't the only ones with concerns about the match, and it's not long before a multi-family clash of racial and generational difference sweeps across the Draytons' idyllic San Francisco terrace. At the end of the day, will the love between young Joanna and John prevail? With humor and insight, Guess Who's Coming To Dinner begins a conversation sure to continue at dinner tables long after the curtain comes down.

The talented cast of GWCTD consists of Gary Anderson as Matt Drayton, Leigh Wyatt Moore as Christina Drayton, Kennedy O'Kelley as Joanna Drayton, Sean Massey as Dr John Prentice, Patricia E. Hill as Matilda Banks, Carol M. Rice as Hilary St. George, Calvin Gabriel as John Prentice Sr, Cheryl Lincoln as Mary Prentice and Budd Mahan as Monsignor Ryan.

As Director, Rachael Lindley is joined by Penny Elaine (rehearsal Stage Manager), Wyatt Moore (Lighting Designer and sound and lights operator), Richard Stephens Sr. (Sound Design), Eddy Herring (Set Designer), and Courtney Walsh (Costume Designer).

GWCTD runs June 7 through June 23, with performances on Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 8:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM, Thursday performances on June 13 & 20 at 7:30PM. Tickets range from $20-$22. Tickets may be reserved by calling 972-699-1130 and press 1 to leave a message. Tickets are paid for at the box office the night of the show.





