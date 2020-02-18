Luckenbooth Theatre Presents I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON

i thought you hung the moon is a linear drama by, local playwright, Erin Malone Turner, that zeroes in on the lives of Faye and Nico as they float towards and away from each other over the next two decades.

This relevant, introspective play explores chasing dreams, coping, first love, loneliness, and the idea that home can be a person as well as a place. "I am thrilled for i thought you hung the moon to make its world premiere at The Luckenbooth Theatre and to collaborate with these wonderful actors and director to bring these intense, lonely characters to life," says Turner.



Leading the cast of actors are Luckenbooth Repertory Company Members August Riehle* (Nico) and Megan Hildebrand* (Faye). The play is under the direction of Nicole Isom*, another Luckenbooth Repertory Company Member, whose production team includes Nathan Layne, Kamille Isom*, Aaron Lancaster, Jess Williams+, Johnny Isom, and Kayla Hildebrand*.



All i thought you hung the moon performances will take place at Luckenboth's new, permanent home in the Fort Worth Design District. The production will run March 6 - 8 and 13 - 15 with a special Industry Night performance on March 5th. Tickets are available online at www.luckenbooththeatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You