Luckenbooth Presents RUBY TUESDAY

Ruby Tuesday is a blend of romance and comic-book whimsy resulting in a modern fable.

Mar. 23, 2021  

Luckenbooth Theatre presents a new, original play, Ruby Tuesday Live!

In this regional premiere written by Mike Byham, we meet Ruby, a young woman in therapy after being found on a window ledge at work. She comes together with her psychologist, Dr. Jamie, in a perfect blend of romance and comic-book whimsy resulting in a modern fable. Ruby Tuesday was inspired by the classic Rolling Stone's song which reminisces about someone significant passing through your life leaving a bittersweet mixture of grief and gratitude.

"It is a personal piece of work for me," states Byham, "bringing a number of my interests together. I am a sucker for a good love story, even when it doesn't make sense - maybe especially when it doesn't make sense. I am fascinated by the human psyche. I think psychological care is necessary in our lives and I like the idea of painting the profession in a positive light."

Leading the cast are Elizabeth Thresher (Ruby) and Megan Hildebrand* (Jamie). They are joined by Sydni Embry* (Dr. Ronnie) and Abby Evangelisto* (Julie). The production was directed by Luckenbooth's Director of New Play Development, August Riehle*, and under the technical supervision of Nathan Layne*.

Ruby Tuesday will broadcast LIVE Thursdays through Sundays April 8 - May 2. Please note that there will be no performance offerings April 21 - 25.

Learn more at www.luckenbooththeatre.com.


