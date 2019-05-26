Luckenbooth Announces Cast And Ticket Information For IN THE WINGS OF BUTTERFLIES

In this raw, relevant and imaginative look at life, choice and the power of kindness set towards the end of an economic depression, Jerry Ayers mirrors themes from beloved stories such as Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, Water for Elephants, Dumbo and The Greatest Showman, but addresses similar concepts with a blunt honesty and clear understanding of humanity.

Leading the cast of actors in this regional premiere is Hayden Dietrich* as The Grotesque, Ace Johnson as The Carny, Sami Knox as The Dancer and Cynthia Beene as The Grandmother. They are joined by McKinley Haney (The Mother), Dillon Vineyard* (The Hobo), Jinger Jones (The Field Hand), Kamille Isom* (The Young Child), and Ro Crownover (The Sheriff). The production was Directed by Luckenbooth's Artistic Director, Megan Hildebrand*, and Stage Managed by David Percival.

In the Wings of Butterflies will perform June 6 - 9 and 14 - 16. Performances will take place at their new black box studio located inside the Fort Worth Design District (1929 Golden Heights Road, Suite 800, Fort Worth, TX 76177). For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.luckenbooththeatre.com.

*Denotes a Luckenbooth Repertory Company Member





