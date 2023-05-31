Lineup Announced For 7th Annual Fort Worth Fringe

The 7th Annual FW Fringe returns to the theatres of the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Fort Worth Cultural District. This year the spaces will be the Sanders Theatre and a new space - the Veritex Bank Gallery Theatre. The two theatre spaces are located on the same floor and are within in walking distance making transitions from one theatre to another easier than before.

Headlining in the Sanders Theatre - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - presented by the London company - Scrambled Egg Theatre Company - the same company that brought BUMP to FW Fringe in 2019. A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE does not have spoken word - there is no written text. The story is delivered through the physicality of five actors, using an improvised ad-hoc gibberish language and a sophisticated soundtrack. The piece is a spoof of classic secret agent movies with numerous visual gags and comic sequences. It features an accident-prone wannabe agent on a mission to save MI6 who generates chaos, mishap and romantic adventure. Norman - a man of no importance - works as a cleaner at MI6, the headquarters of British Intelligence. He dreams of becoming a secret agent like James Bond. At work he is ignored and mistreated by colleagues until a strange series of events cause him to discover a secret and dangerous plot.The production is timed to a musical score inspired by spy and secret agent movies of the 1960s and 70s.

Other Sanders Theatre pieces:

SceneShop - Fort Worth, TX - 3rd time at FW Fringe. COMETAS written by Fort Worth playwright - Rob Bosquez - a story of Mexican American brothers - split for decades - reuniting at a family funeral.

The Maverick Theatre Company - Arlington, TX - 3rd time at FW Fringe. A MUDDLE OF MASKS - developed, written and performed by University of Texas in Arlington theatre students using European - Style Character Masks.

Mom as a Teenager - Denton, TX - FW Fringe debut - MOM AS A TEENAGER - A 4 piece post modern indie rock band lead by a Chicana singer, writer & artist. Songs deal with domestic violence, racism and generally being sad and confused in this world.

imPULSE Dance Project, Inc. - Arlington, TX - FW Fringe debut - MYSTERY BOX - 4 dance pieces created from a "mystery box" filled with dance suggestions - selected by 4 choreographers.

Va Va Room Cabaret - 2nd time at FW Fringe - DANGEROUS WOMEN - vintage burlesque

Headlining in the Veritex Bank Gallery Theatre - TALES FROM LATE NIGHT KROGER - presented by See What I Say Productions - written and performed by Bruce Coleman from Dallas. Bruce is making his debut at FW Fringe this year. A solo piece depicting stories when one has no choice by to do grocery shopping very late at night. The piece started as a Facebook blog and has morphed into a living, hilarious and heart tugging theatrical event. The depicted encounters are real encounters occurring deep inside the aisles of the local Kroger - observe the wonders of The Human Parade.

Other Gallery Theatre pieces:

Next Stage - Oklahoma City, OK - FW Fringe debut - MEANINGLESS - Solo piece created by Rodney Brazil presenting the unedited, uncensored, ancient book of Ecclesiastes in a one-act, one-person performance.

Brazosport Center Stages - Clute, TX - 2nd time at FW Fringe - ON THE EXHALE - Written by Martin Zimmerman - ON THE EXHALE tells the tale of a professor inexplicably drawn to the very weapon used to perpetrate a senseless uniquely American crime. No time is a right time - until every day is the right time to talk about gun violence in America.

T.J. Walsh - Grapevine, TX - FW Fringe debut - PLEADING INFINITY - An original piece written and directed by T.J. Walsh In this funny and moving solo play, Bob Donovan, Hollywood screenwriter, wrestles with life's big questions including miraculous births, the nature of art, near death experiences, the creation of the universe, and, finally, the meaning of life

Our Time Productions - Blooming Grove, TX - FW Fringe debut - WHY WE DANCE - Writer, Actor, Director David Hill tells a personal story after the death of his husband. From his Dark Shadows crush - Quentin, to attending a memorial with his Hispanic boyfriend - who happened to be on Dallas City Council - dancing because Gloria Gaynor told us we would survive!

Shelley Cooper - Moline, IL - FW Fringe debut - Jenny Lind PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Shelley Cooper "fact checks" the story of Jenny Lind - who toured with "The Greatest Showman" - P.T. Barnum as a one woman opera. Music from Jenny Lind's concert tour - the "Swedish Nightingale."

The event will take place Sep. 8 - 10, 2023, in the Fort Worth Community Arts Center located at 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth - in the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District.

