Lady Redneck Releases New Single, 'God So Loved The World'

The Dallas-based singer-songwriter follows her UK Chart-toppers with a new single, she says was "co-written by God" himself.

Christian Country artist Lady Redneck, also known as Stephanie Lee, is back with a new single that is sure to touch the hearts of listeners and spread a message of love and faith.

On September 29th, 2023, Lady Redneck released her latest single, "God So Loved the World." Written by Lady Redneck herself, with inspiration from God, this Christian country song is a powerful reminder of the love and grace that God has for His people.

Lady Redneck shares, "God helped me write this song. It is His song and I'm grateful I could be a part of it." The heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody of "God So Loved the World" showcase Lady Redneck's talent as a songwriter and artist, and her unwavering faith shines through in every word.

Originally from Idaho, Lady Redneck grew up playing music in a family band and has been honing her craft ever since. With her high-energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs, she has quickly gained recognition in the country music industry. But it's her genuine lyrics and honest storytelling that have truly captured the hearts of her fans.

This latest single from Lady Redneck is a testament to her faith and her dedication to spreading a message of hope and love through her music. "God So Loved the World" follows the success of Lady Redneck's previous singles, "I Dented Your Truck, ""Pray for Peace," and "All Things," all of which reached #1 on international itunes charts.

Listeners can find "God So Loved the World" on Lady Redneck's website, ladyredneck.org, and her music website, ladyredneckmusic.com. The single is also available on all major music streaming platforms.

Lady Redneck continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her unique blend of country music and Christian faith. With "God So Loved the World," she shares a powerful message of love and hope that is needed now more than ever. Stay tuned for more music and performances from this rising country artist.