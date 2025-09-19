LIFE OF PI to Launch Digital Lottery for Bass Performance Hall Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Fort Worth is launching a digital lottery for the Tony Award-winning theatrical experience, LIFE OF PI, powered by Broadway Direct. This play based on the best-selling novel comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement September 23-28.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, September 22, for the Tuesday evening performance, September 23. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $29 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, September 28. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

Produced by Simon Friend, Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, Mark Gordon Pictures, and NETworks Presentations, Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of LIFE OF PI is based on Yann Martel's best-selling novel – one of the best-loved works of fiction and winner of the International Booker Prize (formerly Man Booker Prize) which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. LIFE OF PI has become a global phenomenon with acclaimed engagements on Broadway, London's West End and UK tour and now LIFE OF PI is thrilling US audiences on a multi-city tour.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a visually stunning journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy. Martel's extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world combined with Chakrabarti's brilliantly staged story speaks to every generation.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.