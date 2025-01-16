LETTERS FROM THE LIBRARY World Premiere to be Presented at Theatre Wesleyan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Wesleyan will present the world premiere of Letters From The Library, a new play by graduating senior theatre major Mercedes Kuhn, from February 19-23, 2025. The play will be directed by Texas Wesleyan University theatre alumna Cheryl Penland ‘88. An open to the public post-show reception in the playwright’s honor will be held following the Saturday evening performance on February 22.

The plot for Letters From The Library is as follows: In rural Kentucky, at the height of the Great Depression, Harriet’s husband falls ill and loses his job, leaving them with very few options. In order to keep their spirits up, Harriet takes advantage of the Packhorse Library Project and meets Leslie, a traveling librarian who brightens up Harriet’s darkening world. This production is recommended for mature audiences and contains mild adult themes.

The cast, design team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Trinity Chenault as Harriet, a homestead wife who is not content with her marriage; Trent Cole as Warren, Harriet’s stubborn husband who is a coal miner; and Bianca Zamorano as Leslie, a packhorse librarian.

The Production Team includes Cheryl Penland (director), Rocky Olguin (stage manager), Sam Perez (assistant stage manager), Jennye James (production manager), Colin Schwartz (technical director), Pella LeFever (scenic design), Trinity Chenault (costume design), Jazmin Rebollar (assistant costume design), Chad Rojas (lighting design), Elizabeth Holmes (sound design), Nathalie Beyna (props design), Ricky Olivarez (graphic design), and Connie Whitt-Lambert (playwriting mentor).





