Keron Jackson to Perform at Coppell Arts Center in October

Coppell Arts Center will bring acclaimed bass vocalist and motivational speaker Keron Jackson to Coppell for three performances on Friday, October 7 at 7 PM and Saturday, October 8 at 2 PM & 7 PM. Hailed by The Dallas Morning News as "a powerhouse bass voice that takes command of the stage," Keron Jackson's incredible vocals will take you on an audio adventure unlike any you've experienced before. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $25 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

Keron Jackson is a gifted bass singer with an extraordinary voice and even more incredible story. He has thrilled audiences at Carnegie Hall and worldwide. The only thing bigger than his voice is his heart! This October, hear your favorite American Standards, jazz tunes, and classical pieces sung by Keron in this toe-tapping, soul-stirring musical event!

ABOUT COPPELL ARTS CENTER

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org or Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.

ABOUT OLD TOWN COPPELL

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands at the roots of where the community began​in the early 1880s, the original townsite. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market​, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work and play in this dynamic new community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life. For more information, go to http://www.coppelltx.gov/about-coppell/old-town-coppell or Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #visitoldtowncoppell, #oldtowncoppell, and #coppell.