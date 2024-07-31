Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to be Presented At The Firehouse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This August, The Firehouse Theatre invites audiences to leave their worries behind and dive into a tropical adventure with Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. This feel-good musical, the perfect show to close out the summer, features a blend of Buffett's classic hits that will transport you to an island paradise where the sun is hot, the drinks are cold, and the living is easy.

Escape to Margaritaville tells the story of Tully, a charming bartender and singer at a rundown island resort, who falls for a beautiful, career-minded tourist named Rachel. As they navigate their way through unexpected challenges and delightful surprises, Tully and Rachel discover the joy of living in the moment and the magic of a Margaritaville state of mind.

Director Benjamin Keegan Arnold states, “Jimmy Buffet's music hits close to home for me, and is so near and dear to my heart. I grew up with my parents always listening to his music, and I think they owned every one of his albums. Sometimes you just need to sit back, relax, and enjoy some island vibes, and that's how I grew up. I'm excited for audiences to see a blend of fun exciting singing and choreography, and chill beach music. I'm so excited to transport audiences to Margaritaville where everyone is your best friend.” The production will also feature a live six piece island rock combo band led by Music Director Bryce Biffle.

Tickets to Escape to Margaritaville, running at The Firehouse Theatre from August 8-25, start at $38 for adults and $34 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, August 8) and Saturday matinee performances are $34. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening night of Escape to Margaritaville will be on Friday, August 9. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

