Jeffrey Siegel Opens Keyboard Conversations At Eisemann Center With An All Beethoven Program

The performance is Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm. 

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Granbury Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Granbury Theatre
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Jeffrey Siegel Opens Keyboard Conversations At Eisemann Center With An All Beethoven Program

Keyboard Conversations®, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel opens the 2023-2024 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with The Power and Passion of Beethoven in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Virtuoso pianist and storyteller Jeffrey Siegel returns to the keyboard with a program that will feature the intimate Sonata Opus 78 “For Therese” and the stormy Appassionata Opus 57.

In addition to his solo appearances, Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations®, concerts with lively commentary in an innovative format that differs from traditional recitals and appearances with symphony orchestras. A Keyboard Conversation is a concert with each work on the program performed in its entirety. Mr. Siegel speaks briefly and informally to the audience before performing each composition, illustrating with a few pertinent musical examples from the keyboard.

Single tickets range from $42-$50 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday – Saturday and one hour before performances. Music teachers who purchase a ticket to a concert may request a complimentary ticket to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert, an initiative made possible by the Eisemann Educates program.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.



RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Jeffrey Siegel Opens Keyboard Conversations At Eisemann Center With An All Beethoven Progr Photo
Jeffrey Siegel Opens Keyboard Conversations At Eisemann Center With An All Beethoven Program

Keyboard Conversations®, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel opens the 2023-2024 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with The Power and Passion of Beethoven in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm. 

2
Plano Symphony Orchestra Reveals Five-Year Strategic Artistic Plan Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Reveals Five-Year Strategic Artistic Plan

 Brenda Mills, President of the Plano Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, announced that at a recent Board of Directors’ retreat, Maestro Héctor Guzmán, the PSO’s longstanding music director and conductor, presented a five-year strategic artistic plan for the orchestra.

3
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Casa Mañana Photo
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana opens its 2023-24 Broadway Season with Jersey Boys, the long-running Broadway musical that tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Parker Esse returns to Casa Mañana to direct and choreograph the show, last directing Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in March of 2023.

4
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall

Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable holiday season, Pentatonix share the details for their anxiously awaited 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year and a new holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits (RCA). Check out tour dates and pre-save the album now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pump Boys and Dinettes
Plaza Theatre Company (8/11-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Allen Contemporary Theatre (8/18-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf JR
Artisan Center Theater (11/22-12/21)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
Lubbock Community Theatre (9/01-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year in Egypt By Camika Spencer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Calendar Girls
Lubbock Community Theatre (2/09-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Mama's Daughters"
Bruton Theatre at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Upright Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You