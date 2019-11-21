Jeffrey Siegel Brings Warm Romantic Music To Eisemann Center December 16

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel continues the 2019-2020 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Warm Romantic Music from the Cold Far North! in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Virtuoso pianist and storyteller Jeffrey Siegel returns to the keyboard with a program of uplifting musical delights by Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius among others.

In addition to his solo appearances, Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations, concerts with lively commentary in an innovative format that differs from traditional recitals and appearances with symphony orchestras. A Keyboard Conversation is a concert with each work on the program performed in its entirety. Mr. Siegel speaks briefly and informally to the audience before performing each composition, illustrating with a few pertinent musical examples from the keyboard.

Single tickets range from $36-$42 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Music teachers who purchase a ticket to a concert may request a complimentary ticket to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert, an initiative made possible by the Eisemann Educates program. Student concerts by Mr. Siegel are made possible by Mr. Robert Winn.

Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include: Methodist Richardson Medical Center, The Dallas Morning News, UT Dallas School of Arts & Humanities, Raising Cane's, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and radio partner WRR Classical 101.1 FM.





