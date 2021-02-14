Jefferson's Opera House Theatre Plans For Three-Day Labor Day Festival

Jefferson's Opera House Theatre is planning for a three-day Labor Day festival, The Marshall News Messenger reports.

"Now, we are beginning to plan for a big, three-day event that will bring back more memories of the past and that will all culminate with a concert by the world-famous "Sons of the Pioneers," a six-piece instrumental and singing group that has been performing for many decades in Branson, Missouri," said the theatre's President Marcia Thomas.

This idea sparked the plan for the festival.

"We found out the Sons of the Pioneers could make our date on the Monday of Labor Day weekend, Sept. 6, and it seemed a great time to really make it an event that will attract people from all walks of life to the community," Thomas said.

The plans are still in the early stages but Thomas is hoping for the festival to include a parade, rodeo, barbecue, street dance, and train ride.

"There were so many ideas that we want to enlist the help of the City of Jefferson, Marion County and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, as well as local businesses to help us put it all together," she said.

Stay tuned as more details emerge at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com.

