Jamie Foxx Announces “Act Like You Got Some Sense” Book Tour



Comedian, musician, and actor, Jamie Foxx will embark on a multi-city book tour to celebrate the release of his first memoir, ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE (Grand Central Publishing- on sale October 19).

In this hilarious and heartfelt memoir, Jamie Foxx shares the story of being raised by his no-nonsense grandmother, the glamour and pitfalls of life in Hollywood, and the lessons he took from both worlds to raise his two daughters. Joined by special guests and produced by Live Nation, this tour will be an unforgettable evening of laughs, tears, and wisdom. Every ticket includes a signed copy of Jamie's memoir ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE.

Tickets are on sale for the ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE Book Tour beginning Wednesday, August 11 at 12pm PST / 2 pm CST / 3pm EST. The multi-city tour will launch Friday, October 15th and includes stops in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and San Diego. Select stops of the tour will require fans to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours for entry. More information can be found at each of the venues' websites.

Jamie Foxx: ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE 2021 Book Tour

Friday, Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Saturday, Oct 16 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

Wednesday, Oct 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Thursday, Oct 21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, Oct 22 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Jamie Foxx has won an Academy Award and a Grammy Award, laughed with sitting presidents, and partied with the biggest names in hip-hop. But he is most proud of his role as father to two very independent young women, Corinne and Anelise. Jamie might not always know what he's doing when it comes to raising girls-especially when they talk to him about TikTok (PlikPlok?) and don't share his enthusiasm for flashy Rolls Royces-but he does his best to show up for them every single day.

"When I am deep in the weeds, trying to figure out how to parent my daughters, it is the voice of my grandmother I hear in my head, encouraging me, and of course yelling at me when I'm messing up as a parent. Thanks to her, I knew that it wasn't about always being your kids' best friend but being a parent. Even when it means you gotta be tough with them. Sometimes you gotta be tough because you love them. Just like she always loved me," said Foxx.

Jamie Foxx is an award-winning actor, singer, and comedian. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Actor, a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. He's also a Grammy Award-winning musician, having produced four albums that charted in the top ten in the United States. Foxx received rave reviews for his standout performance in the 2019 Warner Bros. courtroom drama, Just Mercy. He has two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, and currently executive produces and hosts "Beat Shazam" on Fox with the former.