JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER PRESENTS: NEW ORLEANS SONGBOOK Comes to The Eisemann Center

The Eisemann Center will present Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: New Orleans Songbook, a captivating tribute to the Crescent City’s rich musical legacy. Join in on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8:00 PM in the Bank of America Theatre, for an evening that will transport you straight to the heart of New Orleans. This event is generously sponsored by Wendy Krispin Catering.

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s all-new national tour brings the spirit of New Orleans and the vibrant energy of Mardi Gras to audiences nationwide. This celebratory concert pays homage to the legendary composers and timeless songs that define New Orleans, the historic epicenter of jazz. From the pioneering sounds of Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to the innovative styles of Ellis Marsalis and James Black, the New Orleans Songbook highlights the city’s unparalleled influence on music. The performance also features works by Henry Butler, The Meters, Professor Longhair, and more.

Led by acclaimed pianist Luther S. Allison, the show features the soulful vocals of Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, along with an extraordinary ensemble of rising jazz stars: Brandon Woody (trumpet), Gina Benalcázar López (trombone), Mariel Bildsten (trombone), Markus Howell (saxophone), Jonathon S. Muir-Cotton (bass), Liany Mateo (bass), and Marcus Grant (drums).

Under the leadership of Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been a global ambassador for jazz for over three decades, fostering a love for this essential art form in over 446 cities across 40 countries. The JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER PRESENTS touring initiative brings world-class jazz programming to diverse communities, shining a spotlight on rising stars and advancing their mission to “entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through performance, education, and advocacy.”

