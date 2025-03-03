News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

INTIMATE APPAREL By Lynn Nottage Begins At Theatre Three This Month

The production is directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod.

By: Mar. 03, 2025
INTIMATE APPAREL By Lynn Nottage Begins At Theatre Three This Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Theatre Three will present Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, a moving and powerful story of love, resilience, and self-discovery in early 20th-century America. With period-inspired costumes, immersive staging, and Nottage's signature lyrical dialogue, audiences will be transported to a world where the smallest stitches hold the biggest dreams.

Set in 1905 New York, Intimate Apparel follows Esther, a talented Black seamstress who creates delicate lingerie for both the wealthy elite and the working-class women of the city. Despite her skill and ambition, Esther is lonely and dreams of a life beyond her sewing machine. When she begins exchanging letters with a laborer working on the Panama Canal, she sees a chance at love and a future she never imagined. But as her relationships with the people around her evolve, Esther must confront the realities of love, betrayal, and self-worth.

Director Anyika McMillan-Herod shares, "It is an absolute joy to be invited by the incredible T3 team to direct my first Lynn Nottage play -- and in the round! I greatly respect Nottage's work and voice. INTIMATE APPAREL is one of my favorite of her plays given its a historical drama and its theme of "intimacy." We've assembled a dynamic ensemble of actors to tell this timeless story. Through this production, audiences are immersed in a world filled with the captivating nuances that come with an intimate exploration of love, race, and class."

With a richly drawn cast of characters-including a wealthy socialite, a worldly prostitute, a Hasidic fabric merchant, and an unseen but deeply felt husband-Intimate Apparel offers a poignant and poetic look at race, gender, and love in America.

Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

About the show:

Intimate Apparel

Previews: March 27-30
Opening Night: March 31
Closing Night: April 20

Written By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod, Stage Managed by Kendal Clemmons, Scenic Designed by Nicholas Thornburg, Lighting Designed by Nicole Ianaccone, Costume Designed by Jasmine Woods, Sound Designed by Anyika McMillan-Herod, Intimacy by Sasha Maya Ada, and Ash Peterman as Production Assistant.

Cast

Kimberly Nicole*: Esther

Corey Pratt: George

Tayla Underwood: Mayme

Thomas Leverton*: Mr. Marks

Catherine Whiteman: Mrs. Dickson

Jessica D Turner*: Mrs. Van Buren

Nicole Renee Johnson: Understudy

Dylan Todd: Understudy Mr. Marks

Caleb Mosely: Understudy George

Step into early 20th-century New York City with this captivating drama by Lynn Nottage, one of the greatest living playwrights and a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner. The story explores the journey of ambition and personal growth as Esther, an African American seamstress, navigates a complex web of relationships and romantic correspondence with a distant admirer. Audiences are drawn into a rich tapestry of emotions and societal challenges.

For more information visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos