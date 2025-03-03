INTIMATE APPAREL By Lynn Nottage Begins At Theatre Three This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Three will present Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, a moving and powerful story of love, resilience, and self-discovery in early 20th-century America. With period-inspired costumes, immersive staging, and Nottage's signature lyrical dialogue, audiences will be transported to a world where the smallest stitches hold the biggest dreams.

Set in 1905 New York, Intimate Apparel follows Esther, a talented Black seamstress who creates delicate lingerie for both the wealthy elite and the working-class women of the city. Despite her skill and ambition, Esther is lonely and dreams of a life beyond her sewing machine. When she begins exchanging letters with a laborer working on the Panama Canal, she sees a chance at love and a future she never imagined. But as her relationships with the people around her evolve, Esther must confront the realities of love, betrayal, and self-worth.

Director Anyika McMillan-Herod shares, "It is an absolute joy to be invited by the incredible T3 team to direct my first Lynn Nottage play -- and in the round! I greatly respect Nottage's work and voice. INTIMATE APPAREL is one of my favorite of her plays given its a historical drama and its theme of "intimacy." We've assembled a dynamic ensemble of actors to tell this timeless story. Through this production, audiences are immersed in a world filled with the captivating nuances that come with an intimate exploration of love, race, and class."

With a richly drawn cast of characters-including a wealthy socialite, a worldly prostitute, a Hasidic fabric merchant, and an unseen but deeply felt husband-Intimate Apparel offers a poignant and poetic look at race, gender, and love in America.

Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

About the show:

Intimate Apparel

Previews: March 27-30

Opening Night: March 31

Closing Night: April 20

Written By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod, Stage Managed by Kendal Clemmons, Scenic Designed by Nicholas Thornburg, Lighting Designed by Nicole Ianaccone, Costume Designed by Jasmine Woods, Sound Designed by Anyika McMillan-Herod, Intimacy by Sasha Maya Ada, and Ash Peterman as Production Assistant.

Cast

Kimberly Nicole*: Esther

Corey Pratt: George

Tayla Underwood: Mayme

Thomas Leverton*: Mr. Marks

Catherine Whiteman: Mrs. Dickson

Jessica D Turner*: Mrs. Van Buren

Nicole Renee Johnson: Understudy

Dylan Todd: Understudy Mr. Marks

Caleb Mosely: Understudy George

For more information visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

