INTIMATE APPAREL By Lynn Nottage Begins At Theatre Three This Month

The production is directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod.
Theatre Three will present Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, a moving and powerful story of love, resilience, and self-discovery in early 20th-century America. With period-inspired costumes, immersive staging, and Nottage's signature lyrical dialogue, audiences will be transported to a world where the smallest stitches hold the biggest dreams.
Set in 1905 New York, Intimate Apparel follows Esther, a talented Black seamstress who creates delicate lingerie for both the wealthy elite and the working-class women of the city. Despite her skill and ambition, Esther is lonely and dreams of a life beyond her sewing machine. When she begins exchanging letters with a laborer working on the Panama Canal, she sees a chance at love and a future she never imagined. But as her relationships with the people around her evolve, Esther must confront the realities of love, betrayal, and self-worth.
Director Anyika McMillan-Herod shares, "It is an absolute joy to be invited by the incredible T3 team to direct my first Lynn Nottage play -- and in the round! I greatly respect Nottage's work and voice. INTIMATE APPAREL is one of my favorite of her plays given its a historical drama and its theme of "intimacy." We've assembled a dynamic ensemble of actors to tell this timeless story. Through this production, audiences are immersed in a world filled with the captivating nuances that come with an intimate exploration of love, race, and class."
With a richly drawn cast of characters-including a wealthy socialite, a worldly prostitute, a Hasidic fabric merchant, and an unseen but deeply felt husband-Intimate Apparel offers a poignant and poetic look at race, gender, and love in America.
Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.
Previews: March 27-30
Opening Night: March 31
Closing Night: April 20
Written By Lynn Nottage
Directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod, Stage Managed by Kendal Clemmons, Scenic Designed by Nicholas Thornburg, Lighting Designed by Nicole Ianaccone, Costume Designed by Jasmine Woods, Sound Designed by Anyika McMillan-Herod, Intimacy by Sasha Maya Ada, and Ash Peterman as Production Assistant.
Kimberly Nicole*: Esther
Corey Pratt: George
Tayla Underwood: Mayme
Thomas Leverton*: Mr. Marks
Catherine Whiteman: Mrs. Dickson
Jessica D Turner*: Mrs. Van Buren
Nicole Renee Johnson: Understudy
Dylan Todd: Understudy Mr. Marks
Caleb Mosely: Understudy George
Step into early 20th-century New York City with this captivating drama by Lynn Nottage, one of the greatest living playwrights and a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner. The story explores the journey of ambition and personal growth as Esther, an African American seamstress, navigates a complex web of relationships and romantic correspondence with a distant admirer. Audiences are drawn into a rich tapestry of emotions and societal challenges.
For more information visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.
