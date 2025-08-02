Hill Country Community Theatre Finishes Season with FOREVER PLAID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hill Country Community Theatre will present the musical revue Forever Plaid as the grand finale of its 39th season! The show runs weekends from August 15 to 24, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on Monday, August 4.

Forever Plaid is a nostalgic, toe-tapping tribute to the close-harmony “guy groups” of the 1950s. The story follows a semi-professional quartet—Francis, Jinx, Smudge, and Sparky—who are miraculously given the chance to return to Earth for one last concert after a tragic accident cut their musical dreams short. With tight harmonies, charming choreography, and laugh-out-loud moments, Forever Plaid is both a musical celebration and a heartfelt reminder to follow your dreams.

This production will feature live music from an incredible on-stage band, including Graham Avery on bass and Richard Golladay on piano, adding richness and energy to every number.

The plaid-clad cast includes Charles McLean as Frankie, Jordan Jones as Sparky, Seth Smith as Smudge, and Chris Cannata, making his HCCT debut as Jinx.

“This show is pure joy,” says director Heidi Melton. “It’s about friendship, dreams, and the music that brings people together. Whether you're familiar with the era or new to this style of music, Forever Plaid offers something for everyone.”

Don’t miss this heartwarming, hilarious, and harmony-filled musical! Tickets will be available at www.thehcct.org or by calling the Box Office at 830.798.8944.

About Hill Country Community Theatre

Since 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre has been a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.